Justin Thomas on how Tiger Woods gave him grief for final tee shot of Players Championship win

0:49 Justin Thomas has revealed how Tiger Woods was giving him stick from his hospital bed after he won the Players Championship earlier this month. Justin Thomas has revealed how Tiger Woods was giving him stick from his hospital bed after he won the Players Championship earlier this month.

Justin Thomas has revealed how Tiger Woods gave him grief for the fortunate break he received on the final tee shot of his Players Championship victory.

Thomas posted rounds of 64 and 68 over the weekend at TPC Sawgrass to claim a one-shot win over Lee Westwood, having been seven strokes behind at the halfway stage, although came close to a costly mistake on his final hole on Sunday.

The world No 2 saw his tee shot turn towards the water but stay on dry land after a favourable bounce, allowing him to make par and set the winning clubhouse target, with Woods critiquing Thomas' effort during an exchange of conversations after the victory.

1:07 Justin Thomas is left red-faced after flirting dangerously close to the hazard with his tee shot at the final hole of The Players. Justin Thomas is left red-faced after flirting dangerously close to the hazard with his tee shot at the final hole of The Players.

"First and foremost, every conversation I've had with him I want to make sure he's doing all right and feeling well," Thomas said ahead of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

"He told me that I toed my tee shot on 18, which I didn't. I hit it right in the middle, I just overturned it a little bit, but he's adamant that I toed it. I made sure to remind him that I didn't, it was right where I needed to be!

Thomas has been a long-time friend of Woods, with both part of Team USA at the 2018 Ryder Cup and 2019 Presidents Cup

"I had some texts from him. I got to FaceTime, talk with him a little bit after, because I knew he would want to chat and catch up and I knew he was going home the following day, so it was cool.

"He was in great spirits and I was glad to hear how supportive [he was]. My dad said he was texting him the whole day, giving him grief about what was going on, so it was good to see he was watching."

3:08 A look back at the best of the action from the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. A look back at the best of the action from the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Thomas heads into the latest World Golf Championship event top of the Olympic Qualification standings, following Dustin Johnson's confirmation that he intends to skip this summer's games, with the 27-year-old relishing the chance to represent Team USA in Tokyo.

"I mean I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to do so [play in the Olympics]," Thomas added. "I hope they happen and I hope I qualify because I think that would be one of the coolest honours that I've ever had.

Live World Golf Championships Live on

"It's something you don't obviously get to do too often and it's probably the only one of the only tournaments that I would brag about playing in or qualifying for, the fact that I would be able to play for Team USA in the Olympics. I would be honoured to [play] and I hope I get the opportunity."

Thomas has been drawn alongside defending champion Kevin Kisner, 2019 runner-up Matt Kuchar and former major champion Louis Oosthuizen in the round-robin group stage of the Match Play, with the 14-time PGA Tour winner looking to build on nine top-15 finishes in his last 11 worldwide starts.

Watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Wednesday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.