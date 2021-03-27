WGC Match Play: Tommy Fleetwood's ace sets up last-16 victory in Austin

0:29 Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one at the fourth hole during his last-16 clash with Dylan Frittelli at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one at the fourth hole during his last-16 clash with Dylan Frittelli at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one at the fourth on his way to a 4&3 victory over Dylan Frittelli in the last 16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Sergio Garcia made a stunning ace at the same 179-yard par-three to clinch a play-off win over Lee Westwood at Austin Country Club on Friday evening and Fleetwood followed his example in the first match on Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old's tee shot landed around 10 feet past the pin and rolled straight back down the slope and into the hole.

Fleetwood's celebrations were somewhat muted on the tee but the ace put him 2up against Frittelli after the South African had won the previous hole following a flying start by the Englishman which had seen him win the opening two holes.

Fleetwood extended his advantage with a birdie at the par-five sixth and went 4up after hitting his approach to seven feet at the par-four 10th.

Frittelli managed to reduce the deficit with a birdie at the par-five 12th but another excellent approach shot to four feet at the par-four 15th sealed a match-winning birdie for Fleetwood.