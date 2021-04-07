The Masters: Eddie Pepperell takes on Augusta National's iconic Amen Corner holes in the Shot Centre

3:24 Eddie Pepperell demonstrates how to play the famous Amen Corner at The Masters with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir taking on the role of caddie! Eddie Pepperell demonstrates how to play the famous Amen Corner at The Masters with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir taking on the role of caddie!

The Masters is home to one of the most iconic three-hole stretches in golf, but what is the secret to success when playing Amen Corner at Augusta National?

Ahead of the world's top players heading to Georgia for the opening men's major of the year, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Masters channel, we sent two-time European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell into the Shot Centre to try and tackle those three recognisable holes.

With Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir alongside him and wearing a trademark boiler synonymous with caddies at The Masters, Pepperell shared his experiences of playing at Augusta National in 2019 as he took on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes in the studio.

1:25 The countdown continues for the opening men's major of the year, with full coverage of The Masters live from April 8-11 on Sky Sports' dedicated channel The countdown continues for the opening men's major of the year, with full coverage of The Masters live from April 8-11 on Sky Sports' dedicated channel

Pepperell, who finished tied-51st in his sole Masters appearance, explains what makes the par-four 11th one of the toughest tee shots on the course before playing the hole - dubbed 'White Dogwood' - himself.

The Englishman safely found dry land at the par-three 12th, a hole that has seen many players come unstuck during Masters history, although didn't see things go to plan off the tee at the par-five next.

The Masters - Live Live on

Click on the video above to see Pepperell's attempts at playing Amen Corner!

Sky Sports will be showing all four rounds exclusively live on our dedicated channel, Sky Sports The Masters, with a host of extra feeds and coverage available throughout the week via the red button.

The Amen Corner stream will show every player tackle the famous run of holes across all four tournament days, with the stream available via the red button on Sky Sports The Masters and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Coverage will begin from Amen Corner from approximately 3pm over the first two rounds and slightly later over the weekend, with regular highlights available on Sky Sports' digital platforms and via Sky Sports Recap on Sky Q.

Watch the Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports The Masters. Click here to upgrade to Sky Sports for just £10 a month.