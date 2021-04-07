The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau unlikely to contend at Augusta National, says Butch Harmon

Butch Harmon explains why he thinks Bryson DeChambeau is unlikely to be a contender to win the Green Jacket in the 85th Masters...

Bryson DeChambeau has not had a good track record around Augusta National if you go back and look at his playing there.

His bomb it and find it theory that he has played with and we all like to see, because it is exciting and we saw that at Bay Hill when he is trying to drive a green on a par five over a lake, doesn't work at Augusta.

He does not have an advantage at Augusta. People will say he hits the ball so far he is going to shorten all the par fives.

But most of all the players can reach the par fives [in two] anyway so that is not an advantage for him.

I am not sure his game suits Augusta. I said that at Winged Foot too! I didn't think bomb-and-gouge would work but he won Winged Foot with his wedge and his putter.

I would say that I don't think that Bryson DeChambeau is going to be a factor this week, which if he reads this will probably pump him up and he will become a factor.

But in looking at his form of late I don't see anything that leads me to believe he will be a factor.

Now, he is a great player, won a major so you can't say that he doesn't have a chance... I just don't think his form is showing at the time that this is a course, the way he is trying to play will work.

Dustin Johnson was asked about [DeChambeau setting himself a par of 67 in November]. DJ, being the wonderful DJ giving you the simple comments, said I looked on the scorecard and it did say it was a par 72. The guys are taking the stick out of him.

The one thing you have got to love about Bryson is he puts it out there. He will say this is how I feel, this is the way I am going to play.

I don't think his style of play suits what it takes to win at Augusta, but he could very easily prove us wrong.

