Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Ireland's Seamus Power withdraws after positive Covid-19 test

Seamus Power has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Ireland's Seamus Power has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 34-year-old, who was due to partner David Hearn in the two-man team competition at TPC Louisiana, has been replaced in the field by first alternate Zack Sucher.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: "Power will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines."

Cameron Smith teams up with Marc Leishman for the event, having won the tournament in 2017 alongside Jonas Blixt

Power finished tied-ninth in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Las Vegas on Sunday, his best performance in seven worldwide starts in 2021, with the Irishman currently world No 438 and holding limited playing status on the PGA Tour.

The Irishman is the first player to withdraw from a PGA Tour event because of a positive Covid-19 test since Gary Woodland, Doc Redman and Scott Piercy all pulled out from the Honda Classic last month.

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer return as defending champions after winning the 2019 contest and last year's event being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay among the other players from the world's top 10 to feature.

Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm registered a three-shot win in 2019

Tyrrell Hatton partners fellow Englishman Danny Willett and Australia's Cameron Smith partners compatriot Marc Leishman, while Viktor Hovland joins forces with former Oklahoma State team-mate Kris Ventura.

Pairs will play foursomes for the opening round and best-ball for the second round, with the lowest 35 teams and ties then progressing through to the weekend. Teams then play alternate shot again for Saturday's third round, with the fourball-style format returning for the final round.

