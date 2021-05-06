European Tour: London Golf Club to host English Open, the final event of the 2021 UK Swing

London Golf Club will host the 2021 English Open

London Golf Club will host a European Tour event for the first time since 2014 when the English Open takes place at the iconic venue this August.

The tournament will be held on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Heritage Course from August 12-15 and round off a four-week UK Swing, having previously hosted the European Open and Volvo World Match Play.

"We are delighted to be returning to London Golf Club later this year for the English Open," said Keith Pelley, chief executive officer of the European Tour. "We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the club, which was strengthened further when it became our very first European Tour Destination in 2010.

"The London Club has been a popular venue among our players in the past and I am sure will be again in August for the final tournament of our UK Swing, following the preceding events in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland."

Keith Pelley has put the UK Swing on the Race to Dubai schedule for the second year running

Ross Fisher claimed a seven-shot win at the venue at the 2008 European Open, before Christian Cevaer took the title a year later against a field that included Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer.

London Golf Club's International Course hosted the Volvo World Match Play in 2014, where Mikko Ilonen defeated Henrik Stenson in the final, with the course being used on the Legends Tour for the past two editions of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

The UK Swing begins with the Wales Open from July 22-25 and is followed by the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest Golf Management in Northern Ireland a week later, before the European Tour heads back to Fairmont St Andrews for the Hero Open from August 5-8.