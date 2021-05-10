Dustin Johnson pulls out of AT&T Byron Nelson with knee issue

World No 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson tournament due to a knee issue.

The surprise move comes just one week before the PGA Championship, the second major of 2021.

Johnson said in a statement: "It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

"Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and, after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work.

"I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

Johnson, 36, has 24 PGA Tour titles and two major victories, most recently the 2020 Masters in November.

He most recently competed two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, finishing tied for 48th.

The PGA Championship is held at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina, Johnson's home state.

Greg Chalmers has replaced Johnson in the Byron Nelson field and a top-quality field is still assured for the event, which starts on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day and Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the big names who are taking the opportunity to hone their games ahead of the PGA Championship.