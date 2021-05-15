British Masters: Richard Bland pleased to finally prove himself as hard work is rewarded with first victory

4:06 Richard Bland was an emotional man speaking to his coach Tim Barter and his family after claiming his first European Tour win at the Betfred British Masters Richard Bland was an emotional man speaking to his coach Tim Barter and his family after claiming his first European Tour win at the Betfred British Masters

Richard Bland was pleased to finally prove himself on the golf course at the Betfred British Masters as he claimed his first European Tour victory at the 478th attempt.

A par at the first extra hole at The Belfry enabled the 48-year-old Englishman to edge out 24-year-old Italian Guido Migliozzi after the pair had finished locked together on 13 under par after the final round.

"It's probably going to take a few days to sink in," said Bland, who carded a six-under 66 to come through the field after starting the day three shots off the pace.

4:59 Nick Dougherty and Wayne Riley review Bland's final round at the British Masters as he claimed his first European Tour victory at the 478th attempt Nick Dougherty and Wayne Riley review Bland's final round at the British Masters as he claimed his first European Tour victory at the 478th attempt

"It's what I've worked for for 20 years. That's what we all work for, to win out here and try and prove yourself. I've had a few close calls and I assume someone up there was looking down on me quite favourably today. It was just my day.

"Finally I can go off that list of most starts without a win. A big incentive for me was that I wanted to get to 500 events, this will allow me to do that, which I'll be hugely proud of. To play 500 events out here is a pretty good career."

Today I saw something that inspired me and reminded me of why golf is the greatest game. Richard Bland who hadn’t won in his previous 478 professional starts wins the #britishmasters in a playoff on the @europeantour. Congrats @blandy73 on the first and wishing you many more! — fredcouplesgolf (@fredcouplesgolf) May 15, 2021

So happy for my Old partner @blandy73 on winning the @british_masters also @timbartergolf his coach for keeping it together👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻😭🍺🏆 — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) May 15, 2021

This is everything. Congratulations @blandy73. Long time coming, and the years of struggles makes this win that much more impactful. My heart swells. Love this. So. Much. https://t.co/ukgby04328 — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) May 15, 2021

What a finish at the @british_masters! So happy to see to @blandy73 get an amazing first @europeantour win at the tender age of 48!!! Well done @Danny_Willett 👊 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) May 15, 2021

@blandy73 a truly wonderful day for you and your supporters. A story of belief, desire and courage. A journey with humps and bumps, ups and downs, but you finally arrived at where you belong. My sincere congratulations.👌 — Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) May 15, 2021

I’m so pleased for @blandy73 - unbelievable performance by one of the golden oldies. You’ve done it. Well done mate - so very deserved 🏆 @EuropeanTour — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) May 15, 2021

So happy for you @blandy73 - golf is a such a grind, there are so many ups and downs, but to keep persevering and to finally break through for that 1st European Tour win must feel bloody amazing. Congrats champ 🏆 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 15, 2021

After finally ending his drought, Bland is now hoping he can add further victories to his name and he is also set to qualify for next month's US Open at Torrey Pines through a three-event mini order of merit which started this week.

"When I put my mind to something, I can just get my head down and go and do it. That's what I did," he added.

"I know I've got to go to places I don't want to go to, but I knew there was unfinished business out here. I'm just pleased that I proved myself - that I can do. Whether I get to do it again, I hope so.

Bland is greeted by tournament host Danny Willett after winning the Betfred British Masters

"I loved it out there today, down the stretch. I had a one-shot lead with five or six to go and I hit the shots when I needed to. That's a huge confidence booster going forwards. Who knows? I hope there may be another one. It might be like buses, two come along in quick succession. Right now, I'm really pleased I've got my hands on this one.

"I'd love to go to Torrey Pines. I haven't really looked at the process of what gets into the US Open but I'm sure I've got a pretty good chance now. I was fortunate to have played one US Open at Bethpage in 2009 which was an unbelievable experience.

"To go and play Torrey Pines, an iconic US Open venue would be fantastic and if I am fortunate enough to get a pot then I'll be going over there with bells on so I'd be looking forward to it."

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Bland, who lost his card in 2018 only to go back to the Challenge Tour and become the oldest-ever graduate at the age of 46, is coached by Sky Sports' Tim Barter.

"To have Tim here on the 18th green with me makes it extra special," he said. "We've been together for 20 years. He's a really close friend of mine, regardless of him being my coach.

Coach and Player. A dream finally realised.#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/2QGxj77xWA — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021

"This is as much his as it is mine, with the work we've put in. He's always believed in me more than I've believed in myself, he's always been telling me that. It's paid off."