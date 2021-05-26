US Open: Former champion Graeme McDowell fails to progress through Final Qualifying in Dallas

Graeme McDowell has failed to qualify for the US Open

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell has missed out on a place in this year’s contest at Torrey Pines after failing to progress through Final Qualifying.

McDowell, who has not played in the tournament once since making his debut in 2005, was forced to try and qualify after his 10-year exemption for winning the 2010 US Open expired last season.

The Northern Irishman was part of a strong field at Dallas Athletic Club for the 36-hole qualifier, one of 11 sites being used in the coming weeks, where a number of PGA Tour players featured ahead of teeing it up at the nearby Charles Schwab Challenge later in the week.

Graeme McDowell claimed his major victory at the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach

Play was suspended on Monday due to storms and pushed the qualifier into a second day, with further delays on Tuesday resulting in 55 of the 115-man field - including McDowell - withdrawing before completing their second rounds.

McDowell carded an opening-round 70 on the Blue Course and was level par for his round on the Gold Course with one hole to complete, leaving him unlikely to progress, with the 41-year-old pulling out of the tournament when further storms arrived late on Tuesday morning.

I was one of the WDs. It was 11am on a Tuesday, a day after the event was scheduled with a 5 hour delay ahead. Participating in Colonial event this week I had to make a decision. Yes it’s the dream we are chasing but life inevitably gets in the way in time. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) May 26, 2021

Was hitting my third shot to 18 when the siren sounded. Was 4 shots off the pace and knew the delay would be significant. Time to reset and get ready for colonial. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) May 26, 2021

"Missed out at @usopengolf qualifying at @DallasAthClub the last couple of days," McDowell tweeted. "Wet conditions, but fantastic golf courses. Shout-out to my playing partner @mario__carmona who made it to Torrey Pines. Cool watching dreams come true. Go get it my man. #vamos"

Former Masters champion Mike Weir and PGA Tour winners Nick Watney Pat Perez and Scott Stallings were among the other notable golfers to withdraw, while Scott Piercy - who finished runner-up in the 2016 US Open - lost out in a play-off for the last to 10 qualifying spots available.

Pat Perez last qualified for the US Open in 2018, finishing tied-36th

Amateur duo Matthias Schmid and Matt Sharpstene shared top spot and secured their major invites, with Eric Cole, Mario Carmona, Kyle Westmoreland, Johannes Veerman, Alvaro Ortiz, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer and Luis Fernando Barco claiming the other spots.

Ryo Ishikawa registered a two-shot win in a Final Qualifier at The Royal Golf Club in Japan, where Yosuke Asaji took the other spot by finishing second, while all remaining qualification events take place on June 7.

