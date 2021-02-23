US Open places up for grabs in three European Tour events this summer

Ten European Tour players will qualify for the chance to snatch the US Open trophy away from defending champion Bryson DeChambeau in June

Ten places in this year's US Open will be up for grabs via a mini order of merit at three European Tour events, the USGA has announced.

The top 10 aggregate point earners, who are not otherwise exempt, from the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (May 12-15), Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA (May 27-30) and the Porsche European Open in Hamburg (June 3-6) will earn places in the US Open at Torrey Pines from June 17-20.

The traditional US Open final qualifying event in Europe will not take place once again this year due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Local qualifying will take place at 109 sites in the United States and Canada from April 26-May 18.

Last year 10 places were made available through a mini order of merit after the first five events of the European Tour's new UK Swing, with Sam Horsfield, Thomas Detry, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard, Renato Paratore, Romain Langasque, Sami Valimaki, Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme and Justin Harding all qualifying for the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot.

Danny Willett is hosting this year's British Masters at The Belfry

Keith Waters, the European Tour's chief operating officer, said: "We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with the USGA in offering European Tour players an opportunity to earn places in the US Open despite the disruption caused by the ongoing global pandemic.

"Last year's qualifying series added further excitement to the inaugural UK Swing, and I'm sure we can expect more of the same at the three events across Europe this year."

Live World Golf Championships Live on

John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships, said: "In these challenging times, we are pleased to work with the European Tour in creating an exemption category for the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines.

"The final qualifier in England has featured a strong field since its inception in 2005 and while qualifying is not possible this year due to Covid restrictions, it is important that a path is provided for players competing on the European Tour to earn a place in this year's championship field."