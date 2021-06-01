The Open: R&A to introduce ticket ballot for historic 150th edition at St Andrews in 2022

The 150th logo is made up of individual threads that each represent the millions of journeys connected to the Championship.

The R&A has announced that a ticket ballot will be introduced for those wanting to attend The 150th Open at St Andrews next summer.

The system was deemed the "fairest and most equitable way" of ensuring golf fans from around the world can attend the event at the Home of Golf from 10-17 July 2022, with ticket demand for next year's contest at the Old Course already extremely high.

Ticket prices for adults will range from £20 to £50 on practice days and are set at £95 for Championship days, while weekly tickets have been discontinued to ensure as many as possible can attend the event, with the ballot running from July 1 to October 4.

The 150th Open at St Andrews. Everything has led to this. pic.twitter.com/Y6XzGR54Gc — The Open (@TheOpen) June 1, 2021

"This is a momentous occasion for golf as well as The Open and one which sports fans everywhere are looking forward to enormously, said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A. "The 150th Open will give fans the opportunity to be part of a unique and unparalleled celebration at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews.

"We expect exceptional demand to be part of these celebrations and the ballot will give as many fans as possible the chance to secure a ticket and be part of history being made at one of the world's most revered and renowned sporting events."

Shane Lowry has yet to defend the title he won in 2019, with The 149th Open taking place at Royal St George's next month

A balance of allocations will ensure every generation of fan, from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and the local area, will be able to attend the celebrations in St Andrews.

The R&A is encouraging more children and young people to attend The Open and free tickets will be available to children through the successful and long-running "Kids go Free" programme, while half-price youth tickets will also be available for 16-24 year-olds.

The ticket ballot will be available exclusively to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme. Fans can sign up to The One Club any time via The Open website and will be among the first to be notified when the ballot is open.