Limited number of spectators to attend Irish Open, featuring McIlroy, Lowry and Harrington

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to competing in front of fans on home soil

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open organisers have announced a limited number of spectators will be permitted to attend the tournament at Mount Juliet next month.

Rory McIlroy will headline the event along with Open champion Shane Lowry and European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, and the European Tour has confirmed tickets will go on sale next week.

Priority will be given to fans who had tickets for last year's Irish Open, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, while a number of tickets will be "donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic".

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is also playing at Mount Juliet

"I am really excited to get back and play the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open," said McIlroy, who won his national title at the K Club in 2016 and acted as tournament host for four years.

"I have so many incredible memories of this event down the years, not least my victory in 2016, and I think it is going to be a pretty special week this July with the fans returning. I'm really excited to play in front of them again."

Lowry added: "I cannot wait to get back and play in front of the Irish crowds again. I have been really eager to do so as The Open Champion before I defend the Claret Jug and hopefully I can put on a show for them at Mount Juliet for what is sure to be a memorable week."

Harrington will also be making the trip to Mount Juliet, where he will be keeping a close eye on prospective Ryder Cup players while attempting to win a second Irish Open crown.

"The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is always such a unique occasion for golf fans across the whole island," said Harrington, the 2007 champion.

"But it is sure to be an even bigger celebration this July with fans making a long-awaited return. I can't wait to step onto the first tee at Mount Juliet and sample the atmosphere created by the home crowds."

Tickets for each of the four Dubai Duty Free Irish Open competition days will be priced at €10 for juniors (13-17 years), €35 for concessions and €40 for adults, with U13s attending free of charge. Tickets for the Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday June 30 cost €20.