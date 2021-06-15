Player arrested after fight broke out in qualifier for Korn Ferry Tour event

An American professional has reportedly been arrested after a fight broke out during Monday qualifying for this week's Korn Ferry Tour event.

The bizarre incident took place at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Kansas, where players were attempting to qualify for the Wichita Open.

According to reports, Luke Smith was arrested after being interviewed by police in the clubhouse following a violent altercation with playing partner Austin Dailey.

🚨🚨 There has been an arrest made of a player at the KFT Monday.



Details to follow but a player has punched another player and has been arrested. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 14, 2021

Smith, who was using his father as his caddie, apparently took exception to Dailey's pace of play, while Dailey was angered by Smith's refusal to help him search for lost balls or tend the pin.

Tempers boiled over at the par-three seventh, where Dailey was again left to search for his ball on his own before confronting Smith and his father on the green.

Dailey is alleged to have said that helping him to look for balls in the rough would speed up the pace of play, while Smith is believed to have countered with some forthright opinions on Dailey's performance.

Full story from a source:



Player A who had been slow hits it left into trouble. Player B and Players B dad don't help him look. At green Player A says "you could have helped look" Player B dad says "you could hit it straight"



And it was on. (Quotes not exact) — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 14, 2021

According to Ryan French, a reporter for online media outlet The Firepit Collective, Smith then physically attacked Dailey while his father tried to fend off attempts to break up the fight.

The group of players behind are believed to have notified the club of the altercation, and Smith was taken back to the clubhouse before being arrested.

Korn Ferry Tour officials released a statement to Golfweek, which read: "The Korn Ferry Tour is aware of the incident that occurred at today's qualifier in Newton, Kansas.

"The individuals involved are not current Korn Ferry Tour members. We are in the process of gathering more details and have no further comment at this time."