Olympics: Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen opt out of Tokyo golf tournament

Tyrrell Hatton has decided not to compete in Tokyo

Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen have decided not to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

The Summer Games are set to go ahead - having been postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - but the trio have decided against taking part in the golf tournament.

More to follow....

This is a breaking golf story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

