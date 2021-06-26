Vincent Norrman celebrates first event as a professional with hole-in-one albatross at BMW International Open

Vincent Norrman made an albatross ace at the 16th

Vincent Norrman celebrated his professional debut with a spectacular albatross hole-in-one in the third round of the BMW International Open in Munich.

Normann drilled a perfect three-wood off the tee at the inviting 270-yard, par-four 16th, his ball not only finding the green but rolling straight into the hole, although he did not know he had accomplished the rare feat until he saw a small group of spectators "going crazy" behind the green.

The Swede arrived in Munich having turned professional shortly after finishing as the leading amateur at the Scandinavian Mixed earlier this month, finishing in an impressive tie for 12th place in his homeland.

After his encouraging finale to his amateur career, Norrman ensured a first pay cheque in Munich with back-to-back rounds of 69 getting him in for the weekend with plenty to spare, although he was slipping down the leaderboard as he was two over for the third round following a double-bogey the 13th.

But Normann's moment of magic at the 16th, the second albatross hole-in-one of the season after Kyongjun Moon also aced a par-four in Kenya, helped him get back under par for the day as a 71 left him just outside the top 20 on seven under par.

"I was kind of mad going into that hole actually," said Norrman. "I had played really poorly and then my caddie told me to go for it. It was a perfect three-wood number and I knew that I could miss it a little right and a little left of the pin, so I was aggressive towards it.

"I hit it and I didn't see where it went, and then I just saw people behind the green going crazy and I kind of realised it was a hole in one as I walked off the tee almost, it was amazing.

"I've had three aces on par-threes but I've never been close on a par four so that was amazing."

Unfortunately for Norrman, there was no prize on offer for a hole-in-one at the 16th, although an ace at 17 would be rewarded with a BMW M8.