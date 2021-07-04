Cam Davis claims maiden PGA Tour title with dramatic playoff victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cam Davis (left) secured a breakthrough PGA Tour title in Detroit

Cam Davis snatched a maiden PGA Tour title after coming through a lengthy playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Australian went eagle-birdie over his final two holes to post a five-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club, seeing him join Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt at the top of the leaderboard on 18 under.

The players returned to the par-four 18th for the playoff, where Niemann - who went bogey-free throughout the 72 holes - made bogey after failing to get up and down from the rough at the back of the green.

Troy Merritt had made a hole-in-one during his third round on Saturday

Davis was unable to convert a six-foot birdie attempt at the first extra hole and narrowly missed from 20 feet at the second, played on the par-three 15th, where Merritt produced a superb bunker save to extend the contest.

Merritt recovered from a wayward tee shot at the third extra hole to rattle in a six-footer to save par and take the pair to the par-five 14th, where both players made two-putt birdies after finding the green in two.

The pair headed back to the 15th for the fifth playoff hole, where Davis squandered another birdie opportunity but saw his victory confirmed when Merritt failed to get up and down from just off the green.

"It has been pretty hectic ever since the 17th hole for me," Davis said. "I tried to put it as much out of mind as it could and hit every shot for what it's worth. As simple as it sounds, it's so hard to do when the pressure's on like that. I didn't make any putts, but I kept on putting it in play, so it worked out alright."

Davis started the day one behind and slipped further adrift when he cancelled out a two-putt birdie at the fifth by bogeying the ninth, only for him to spark a back-nine surge when he rolled in a 20-footer at the 12th.

The world No 134 birdied the next two holes and responded to an untimely three-putt bogey at the 16th with a spectacular bunker hole-out for eagle at the par-five next, with a six-foot birdie at the last setting the clubhouse target at 18 under.

Cam Davis will move inside the world's top 100 with his victory

Overnight co-leader Merritt had birdied four of his last six holes to also regain a share of the advantage, while Niemann made back-to-back birdies from the 16th to complete the trio at the top after 72 holes.

Sweden's Alex Noren finished a shot off the pace in tied-fourth after matching the round of the day with an eight-under 64, with Hank Lebioda also on 17 under after failing to find a birdie over his closing five holes.

Bubba Watson jumped into tied-sixth alongside Brandon Hagy thanks to a final-round 64, while Ireland's Seamus Power carded a bogey-free 67 to end the week in a share of eighth spot.