Sky Sports Golf podcast: Wayne Riley on Bryson DeChambeau, Irish Open and The Open

Wayne 'Radar' Riley reflects on an exciting finish to the Irish Open, a disappointing week for Bryson DeChambeau and offers an early preview to the final men's major of the year.

Radar joined Josh Antmann on-site at Royal St George's, ahead of The Open, to look back at another busy week in the sport and try to offer an early prediction on who could replace Shane Lowry as the latest winner of the Claret Jug.

The Australian gives his verdict on two victories for his compatriots last weekend and looks at whether it can start a run of Aussie success, with Lucas Herbert battling his game to win at Mount Juliet and Cam Davis securing a maiden PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Radar discusses why he thinks DeChambeau has parted ways with long-time caddie Tim Tucker and what it could mean for the eight-time PGA Tour winner, plus tries to explain why he didn't speak to the press after missing the cut in his title defence in Detroit.

Ben Schomin, who works for Puma, was DeChambeau's temporary caddie for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The pair look ahead to this week's abrdn Scottish Open, where a star-studded field are gathered at The Renaissance Club, before Radar answers the best of your questions sent in about next week's major in Kent.

Radar reveals his favourite Open venues and shares his advice for those attending a major for the first time, with the 10-time Open player also looking at some of the players who could impress in windy conditions at Royal St George's.

