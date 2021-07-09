Scottish Open: Jon Rahm looks to cut out mistakes after moving ahead with a second-round 65

2:18 World No 1 Jon Rahm reflects on making a fast start to his second round at the abrdn Scottish Open and setting the clubhouse target with a six-under 66 World No 1 Jon Rahm reflects on making a fast start to his second round at the abrdn Scottish Open and setting the clubhouse target with a six-under 66

Jon Rahm believes there is still room for improvement within his game, despite moving top of the abrdn Scottish Open leaderboard with an impressive second-round display.

The world No 1 gave himself birdie opportunities on each of his opening 10 holes at the Renaissance Club and converted seven of those to temporarily open up a four-shot advantage.

Rahm bogeyed two of his next three holes and only added one further birdie along the closest stretch to card a six-under 65, taking him to 11 under and one ahead of nearest challenger George Coetzee.

Rahm has carded rounds of 66 and 65 over the first two days

"Those first 10 holes I played incredible," Rahm said. "I was seven under through 10 and the three pars I had were short putts that could have been made. They were clearly birdie chances. That's not always going to happen.

"There were moments of luck too. If my second shot on 16 went two yards further than it did I would have had no shot to the pin. There were a couple of others like that. It was good golf combined with good luck. After that, the elements changed and I was playing some holes in a wind I had never played before. I got a little hesitant.

Rahm is making his first competitive start since winning the US Open at Torrey Pines

"I made some aggressive swings without thinking about it as much as I could have because I was playing so well and maybe could have taken a step back. Swing-wise it's good. If I just clean up some little mistakes it could be better."

Coetzee birdied five of his opening eight holes on his way to a second successive 66, while Thomas - playing alongside Rahm and Rory McIlroy - heads into the weekend three behind after mixing five birdies with three bogeys on his way to a two-under 69.

"I didn't quite get as much out of it today, but I just got to start hitting my irons and approach shots closer to the hole," Thomas. "Drove the ball nicely today and wasn't taking advantage. One of those days where I was between clubs a lot and had a couple of things not quite go my way.

"I hit a pretty decent three-wood into seven there and it rolls off the edge of the bunker. Just little stuff like that where it could get turned around and make a birdie, but to not get much out of my round the last two days and be where I am is a good spot.

"I've had some good and some bad and just it's kind of been an average couple of days. Not really much fireworks, not much bad, but just a couple of things I need to tighten up on."

