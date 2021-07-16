The 149th Open: Jordan Spieth frustrated by disappointing finish to second round at Royal St George's

Jordan Spieth was left frustrated having not taken advantage of the conditions and built on a fast start to his second round at The Open.

The 2017 Champion was a shot off the lead after the opening day and impressed early in his second round at Royal St George's, birdieing his opening two holes on a low-scoring Friday.

Spieth was four under for his round with six holes to play but struggled over the closing stretch, bogeying the par-four 15th and closing his round with three pars to post a three-under 67, leaving him heading into the weekend three strokes behind halfway leader Collin Morikawa.

Jordan Spieth mixed five birdies with two bogeys during his second round

"I think that today was the day that could've really been the special one here," Spieth told Sky Sports. "I felt like I had a really low one in me, but I just didn't quite do it.

"I had a few putts there in the middle of the front nine and then obviously closed one over on the last six. I'm in a good position, but there's kind of a bad taste in my mouth with what could've been."

Jordan Spieth will go out in the penultimate group on Saturday

"I think I need to bring more food on the golf course tomorrow," Spieth later added. "I got really just in a weird head space, like fatigued there on the 13th green as we were waiting and hitting putts.

"I just didn't stay focused like I was early in the round. Wasn't very sharp. It's an easy solution for tomorrow. The finish on 18 secured a second to last group on Saturday, which is a good position to be in, but today was an afternoon where I eyeing a number lower than what I finished at."

World No 1 Dustin Johnson battled his way back into the tournament with a five-under 65, with the two-time major winner birdieing his final hole to jump into the group on seven under and tied-fourth.

"I think it's really solid and today I obviously made a bunch of birdies and feeling like I was really swinging it well," Johnson told Sky Sports. "A couple of mistakes, but other than that, I was just putting myself in good positions, drove it pretty well and hit a lot of good iron shots.""

Brooks Koepka heads into the weekend six off the pace, having recovered from dropping three shots in two holes early in his round to close a second-round 66 with three consecutive birdies.

"I think I forgot about it [the double bogey] during the round, but very frustrated with three and four," Koepka said. "You can't make a double bogey in a major championship, so pretty frustrated. You can't make those mistakes, especially when you're that far back.

"I just felt like I had to get back in to the golf tournament. I was so mad at myself at making a mental mistake, talking Ricky [Elliott, caddie] into three-wood. When you make a mental mistake and a poor swing, it's going to be a disaster.

"I'm okay with making bad swings, but like I said, if you're going to make a mental mistake, that's inexcusable. So, I've got to play a clean card pretty much this weekend if I want a chance."

