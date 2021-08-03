Genesis Scottish Open one of three events to be co-sanctioned by PGA Tour in 2022

Min Woo Lee won the Scottish Open last month

The Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour next season, one of many significant changes to the 2021/22 tournament schedule.

Genesis have been confirmed as the title sponsors for the Scottish Open, which will be played the week before The 150th Open at St Andrews in July, with the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship also counting towards both the FedExCup and the Race to Dubai.

The Irish Open will have its prize fund increased to $6m as part of the Strategic Alliance between the PGA Tour and the European Tour, whose chief executive Keith Pelley hailed the substantial enhancement for the Scottish Open under the new three-year agreement.

Keith Pelley is delighted with the outcome of the Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour

"We are delighted to welcome Genesis as a title sponsor of a European Tour event for the first time," said Pelley. "Genesis has a strong history of sponsorship on the PGA Tour through The Genesis Invitational, and their commitment to the Scottish Open will further enhance one of our premier events of the season."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added: "Adding an existing, strong title sponsor in Genesis to our Strategic Alliance in the form of the Genesis Scottish Open - to be sanctioned by both Tours - is a significant step for the global game.

"Coupled with their support of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera, we're incredibly proud to forge a deeper relationship with this premier brand across the global game."

There will be 50 places on offer for European Tour players at both the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship, which coincide with the Genesis Scottish Open and The 150th Open next year, and Pelley is delighted that months of collaboration with the PGA Tour have benefitted both parties.

"When we announced the Strategic Alliance at the end of last year, we said it was a landmark moment for global golf's ecosystem that would benefit all members of both Tours," said Pelley.

"Today's announcement underlines that promise, with further enhancements to the Genesis Scottish Open, a strengthening of the Irish Open for our members, and direct access for European Tour members to two PGA Tour events.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has announced significant changes to next season's schedule

"There has been considerable collaboration behind the scenes between our two Tours since November's Alliance was unveiled, and we are delighted to share these initial developments, which demonstrate our commitment to working together for the betterment of our sport globally.

"We will have more to announce in the coming months - this is most definitely just the beginning."

Monahan echoed Pelley's sentiments, adding: "With today's news, I am pleased to say that the PGA Tour and the European Tour are both stronger than at any time in our history, as we are positioned to grow - together - over the next 10 years faster than we have at any point in our existence.

"We are committed to continuing to evolve and adapt, and with our ever-strengthening partnership with the European Tour, to take the global game to the heights we all know it is capable of."

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas is the only confirmed World Golf Championship event currently scheduled for next year, with the FedExCup Playoffs now starting with the FedEx St Jude Championship in August.

The 2021/22 PGA Tour season will commence on September 16 with the Fortinet Championship in California, the week before the Ryder Cup, while the "reconfigured" Asian Swing sees the CJ Cup being played in Las Vegas for the second year running.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Waste Management Phoenix Open switch spots in the calendar, and The Mexico Championship returns to the schedule in late April, although it will not be a World Golf Championship event.

The European Tour will announce the initial portion of its 2022 schedule later this month, with the full season announcement "to follow in due course".