PGA Tour 2021-22 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season
Three tournaments in 2022 will be co-sanctioned between the European Tour and PGA Tour as part of the strategic alliance between the organisations, with the Genesis Scottish Open among those to count towards both the European Tour's Race to Dubai and PGA Tour's FedExCup standings.
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 03/08/21 2:21pm
A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
September 16-19 - The Fortinet Championship - Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, California
September 24-26 - The 43rd Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin.
September 30-October 3 - Sanderson Farms Championship - The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
October 7-10 - Shriners Children's Open - TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
October 14-17 - The CJ Cup - The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nevada
October 21-24 - Zozo Championship - Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
October 28-31 - WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan Golf Club, Shanghai, China
November 4-7 - World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
November 11-14 - Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
November 18-21 - RSM Classic - Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia
January 6-9 - Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, Hawaii
January 13-16 - Sony Open - Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
January 20-23 - The American Express - PGA West (Stadium Course , Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club
January 27-30 - Farmers Insurance Open - Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California
February 3-6 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula CC - Monterey, California
February 10-13 - Waste Management Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona
February 17-20 - Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
February 24-27 - Honda Classic - PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March 3-6 - Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 3-6 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 10-13 - The Players Championship - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 17-20 - Valspar Championship - Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
March 23-27 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
March 24-27 - The Corales Puntacana Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club, Dominican Republic
March 31-April 3 - Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Georgia
April 14-17 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 21-24 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
April 28-May 1 - The Mexico Championship - Venue TBC
May 5-8 - Wells Fargo Championship - TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland
May 12-15 - AT&T Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
May 26-29 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club - Fort Worth, Texas
June 2-5 - The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
June 9-12 - RBC Canadian Open - St George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline. Massachusetts
June 23-26 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
June 30-July 3 - The John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - TBD
July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky
July 14-17 - The 150th Open, The Old Course at St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
July 21-24 - The 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
July 28-31 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
August 4-7 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
August 11-14 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee,
August 18-21 - BMW Championship - Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Delaware
August 25-28 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia