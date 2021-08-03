PGA Tour 2021-22 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be among the favourites for FedExCup victory during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season

A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

September 16-19 - The Fortinet Championship - Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, California

September 24-26 - The 43rd Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin.

September 30-October 3 - Sanderson Farms Championship - The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

October 7-10 - Shriners Children's Open - TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 14-17 - The CJ Cup - The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nevada

October 21-24 - Zozo Championship - Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

October 28-31 - WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan Golf Club, Shanghai, China

McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019, with the 2020 contest cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

November 4-7 - World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

November 11-14 - Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

November 18-21 - RSM Classic - Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia

January 6-9 - Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, Hawaii

January 13-16 - Sony Open - Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

January 20-23 - The American Express - PGA West (Stadium Course , Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club

January 27-30 - Farmers Insurance Open - Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California

February 3-6 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula CC - Monterey, California

February 10-13 - Waste Management Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

February 17-20 - Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

February 24-27 - Honda Classic - PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 3-6 - Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 3-6 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 10-13 - The Players Championship - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Justin Thomas claimed a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood at The Players in March

March 17-20 - Valspar Championship - Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 23-27 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

March 24-27 - The Corales Puntacana Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club, Dominican Republic

March 31-April 3 - Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Georgia

April 14-17 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 21-24 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

April 28-May 1 - The Mexico Championship - Venue TBC

May 5-8 - Wells Fargo Championship - TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland

May 12-15 - AT&T Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history with his PGA Championship win in 2021

May 26-29 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club - Fort Worth, Texas

June 2-5 - The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 9-12 - RBC Canadian Open - St George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline. Massachusetts

June 23-26 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

June 30-July 3 - The John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - TBD

July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 14-17 - The 150th Open, The Old Course at St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Collin Morikawa won his second major title at Royal St George's

July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

July 21-24 - The 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 28-31 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

August 4-7 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 11-14 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee,

August 18-21 - BMW Championship - Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Delaware

August 25-28 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia