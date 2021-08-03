PGA Tour News

News
More from Golf

PGA Tour 2021-22 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season

Three tournaments in 2022 will be co-sanctioned between the European Tour and PGA Tour as part of the strategic alliance between the organisations, with the Genesis Scottish Open among those to count towards both the European Tour's Race to Dubai and PGA Tour's FedExCup standings.

Last Updated: 03/08/21 2:21pm

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be among the favourites for FedExCup victory during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season
Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be among the favourites for FedExCup victory during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season

A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

September 16-19 - The Fortinet Championship - Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, California

September 24-26 - The 43rd Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin.

September 30-October 3 - Sanderson Farms Championship - The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

October 7-10 - Shriners Children's Open - TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 14-17 - The CJ Cup - The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nevada

October 21-24 - Zozo Championship - Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

October 28-31 - WGC-HSBC Champions - Sheshan Golf Club, Shanghai, China

McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019, with the 2020 contest cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic
McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019, with the 2020 contest cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

November 4-7 - World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

November 11-14 - Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

November 18-21 - RSM Classic - Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia

January 6-9 - Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, Hawaii

January 13-16 - Sony Open - Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

January 20-23 - The American Express - PGA West (Stadium Course , Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club

January 27-30 - Farmers Insurance Open - Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California

February 3-6 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula CC - Monterey, California

February 10-13 - Waste Management Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

February 17-20 - Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

February 24-27 - Honda Classic - PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 3-6 - Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 3-6 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 10-13 - The Players Championship - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Justin Thomas claimed a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood at The Players in March
Justin Thomas claimed a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood at The Players in March

March 17-20 - Valspar Championship - Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 23-27 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

March 24-27 - The Corales Puntacana Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club, Dominican Republic

March 31-April 3 - Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 7-10 - The Masters - Augusta National, Georgia

April 14-17 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 21-24 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

April 28-May 1 - The Mexico Championship - Venue TBC

May 5-8 - Wells Fargo Championship - TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland

May 12-15 - AT&T Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 19-22 - PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history with his PGA Championship win in 2021
Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history with his PGA Championship win in 2021

May 26-29 - Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club - Fort Worth, Texas

June 2-5 - The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 9-12 - RBC Canadian Open - St George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 16-19 - US Open - The Country Club, Brookline. Massachusetts

June 23-26 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

June 30-July 3 - The John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open - TBD

July 7-10 - Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 14-17 - The 150th Open, The Old Course at St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Collin Morikawa won his second major title at Royal St George's
Collin Morikawa won his second major title at Royal St George's

July 14-17 - Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

July 21-24 - The 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 28-31 - Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

August 4-7 - Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 11-14 - FedEx St Jude Championship - TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee,

Also See:

August 18-21 - BMW Championship - Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Delaware

August 25-28 - Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Trending

©2021 Sky UK