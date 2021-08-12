PGA Tour: Collin Morikawa to earn $2million bonus as winner of the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10

Collin Morikawa is the winner of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa will earn a $2million bonus prize from the PGA Tour after the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, despite not being in the field this week.

Morikawa sits top of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $10million bonus pool distributed between the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the regular PGA Tour season.

The world No 3 moved ahead in the standings after victory at the WGC-Workday Championship in February by claiming a two-shot win at The Open last month, with Morikawa also adding six other top-10s - including a runner-up finish at The Memorial - during the 2020-21 season.

Collin Morikawa carded a final-round 66 to claim a two-shot win over Jordan Spieth at Royal St George's

Morikawa decided not to feature at Sedgefield Country Club this week, the final regular event before the FedExCup PlayOffs, giving the opportunity for those below him in the rankings to jump ahead and claim the top bonus prize.

Nine of the other top 11 players in the FedExCup standings also elected to skip the event and left Louis Oosthuizen as the only golfer still with a chance to overtake Morikawa, only for the South African to withdraw ahead of the tournament due to a neck injury.

Louis Oosthuizen is currently eighth in the FedExCup standings

Morikawa's unassailable advantage means he claims the $2million bonus ahead of Jordan Spieth, who earns $1.5million for second, with the final positions for those ranked from third to 10th dependent on the Wyndham Championship result.

Jason Kokrak (12th) and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (14th) are the only players involved this week in North Carolina still with a chance breaking into the bonus pool, where a victory could move them as high as third or fourth respectively.

The projected bonuses range from $1.1million for third place down to $500,000 for 10th, with Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns all currently set to benefit. Thomas and Burns are the only two on that list who could drop outside the top-10 this week and miss out on the extra money.

