LPGA Tour: Charley Hull three behind halfway-leader Ariya Jutanugarn at Women's Scottish Open

Ariya Jutanugarn holds the halfway lead at the Women's Scottish Open, an event she won in 2018

Two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn opened up a three-shot lead at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, as Charley Hull moved into contention.

Jutanugarn carded a six-under 66 at Dumbarnie Links, the lowest round of the day, to jump to nine under for the tournament and pull clear of a three-way tie for second.

Hull is part of the chasing pack after a second-round 69, a score matched by Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen, with Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul completing the trio heading into the weekend on six under.

"I think I just have to go day-by-day," Jutanugarn said. "I still have so many things to work on, and to me, I just want to be chilling on the course because I know when I'm chilling on the course, everything is going to take care of itself."

Jutanugarn posted birdies at the second and seventh before cancelling out a bogey at the par-four 10th by making five gains in a six-hole stretch from the 12th - including a 50-footer at the 16th - to move top of the leaderboard.

Hull carded a second successive 69 to stay within three of the lead alongside Thitikul - who recorded four consecutive birdies on her back nine - and Pedersen, who was closer to the lead until two bogeys over her final three holes.

Charley Hull mixed four birdies with a lone bogey during her second round

"It was really good," Hull said. "I could have been a lot lower. Left a few shots out there on the back nine."

Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald and Wales' Lydia Hall are both in the group of six players tied-fifth on five under, while overnight-leader Michelle Thomson slumped into a share of 45th after struggling to a second-round 80.

