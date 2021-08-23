Solheim Cup: Pat Hurst adds Brittany Altomare, Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh to Team USA line-up

The Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, will both feature for Team USA at the Solheim Cup

USA Captain Pat Hurst has selected Brittany Altomare, Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh as her captain's picks to complete her line-up for the Solheim Cup in Ohio.

Altomare will make her second appearance for Team USA at the Solheim Cup, having won two and halved one of her four matches at Gleneagles in 2019, while Harigae and Noh will both make their Solheim Cup debuts.

Harigae has registered five top-10s on the LPGA Tour this season - including a runner-up finish at the LPGA Marathon Classic - and posted a share of 13th at the AIG Women's Open, where Noh also claimed her fourth top-15 in as many worldwide starts.

Brittany Altomare (right) played alongside Lexi Thompson in 2019

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but I'm very happy to have Brittany, Mina and Yealimi as my picks for Team USA," Hurst said. "Brittany proved that she's the ultimate team player in 2019 and really came through for us at Gleneagles.

"Mina and Yealimi have played so well over the last two years, and just because they're Solheim Cup rookies on paper doesn't mean they're rookies inside the ropes. I have no doubt they'll be great competitors at Inverness."

The trio join the nine players who qualified automatically for the biennial contest, taking place from September 4-6 in Toledo, Ohio, with seven golfers coming from the USA Solheim Cup standings and the other two coming from the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

World No 1 Nelly Korda, a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season and a gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, is one of eight players retained from the side that was beaten 14.5-13.5 in Scotland.

Nelly Korda claimed her maiden major title earlier this year at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Ally Ewing, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson also return, along with Lizette Salas - who qualified via her world ranking after finishing tied-second at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Austin Ernst features for the first time since playing in Team USA's 2017 victory, while Jennifer Kupcho is the only Team USA rookie among the nine automatic qualifiers.

Jennifer Kupcho is one of three debutants for Team USA

Hurst has also named four-time Solheim Cup player Stacy Lewis as the third Assistant Captain for Team USA, joining the previously announced Angela Stanford and Michelle Wie West. Lewis made four consecutive appearances from 2011 to 2017, before activing as an unofficial assistant captain in 2019 after withdrawing due to injury.

"I am really honoured that Pat asked me to be part of Team USA as an assistant captain," Lewis said. "The opportunity to learn from Pat and the other captains in 2019 was fascinating and while I know that I can still keep up with the players, I will always welcome any chance to wear the Red, White and Blue at the Solheim Cup."

