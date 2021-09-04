Brooks Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

Rob Lee takes a closer look at how Brooks Koepka suffered a wrist injury and was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship. Rob Lee takes a closer look at how Brooks Koepka suffered a wrist injury and was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Tour Championship after suffering an injury to his left wrist/forearm during the third round at East Lake.

The injury will be a concern to the American with the Ryder Cup now less than three weeks away, although he attempted to play it down by saying he had withdrawn as a precaution as he had previously injured the same wrist just under four years ago.

Koepka hurt himself when playing his second shot from the right rough at the par-four 10th, his club reverberating off a tree root which neither he nor his caddie Ricky Elliott had seen beneath the surface.

Brooks Koepka before he was injured during the third round of the Tour Championship

After feeling pain, Koepka said he immediately knew something was wrong and he showed his discomfort as he dropped his club and shook his left arm after playing his tee shot at the par-three 11th.

He then struggled when trying to play out of a bunker at the 13th before deciding to pull out of the tournament and get treatment as he tore a tendon in his left wrist back in 2017 and was out of action for several months as a result.

"Same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good," said Koepka.

Koepka was three over for his round when he withdrew after starting with rounds of 67 and 71 in Atlanta.

The 31-year-old, who underwent surgery on his right knee earlier this year, has already secured automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits from September 24-26.