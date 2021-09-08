BMW PGA Championship: Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick target Wentworth title

Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 13th in last year's BMW PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood is without a win in almost 22 months but is aiming to end that victory drought in style at this week's BMW PGA Championship.

The 30-year-old Englishman, whose last win was at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2019, was encouraged by his form when he finished tied for second, one shot behind Nicolai Hojgaard, at last week's Italian Open.

Fleetwood admits there is still room for improvement but sees no reason why he cannot be in contention in the European Tour's flagship event at Wentworth.

"Game still needs to improve," he said. "Last week I hit a lot of good golf shots. It was great to be up at the right end of the leaderboard and have a chance and be in contention.

"I hit a couple of wrong shots at the wrong time and didn't quite get over the line. I think just whether I finish second, first, third, 30th, it didn't sort of change the things that I need to improve on to get back to where I want to be and push on further.

"So the game, obviously it's good. I had a chance of winning. You have to realise how well you did play together but I know there's still improvements, there's still things that I can improve in my game and improve my confidence and I'll still keep doing that.

"But I'll take the confidence last week when I felt at certain times when I hit certain shots and pulled the shots off and the good things that I did do down the stretch and take that into this week. I'm obviously moving in the right direction and keep going better and see where we go."

Fleetwood is also relishing being back at Wentworth and having the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd once again.

"I think Wentworth has always had an amazing atmosphere," he added. "It's Europe's stand-out event and I think being from England, just another opportunity to have such a home crowd on your side.

"I've always loved playing here and playing in front of crowds and having moments that get the crowd fired up, especially at this time, as well, as things are starting to come back and sporting occasions are getting more and more people. It's exciting to be back playing in front of everyone."

Fleetwood is set to feature for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits later this month, while fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick is aiming to seal his place on the team with a good performance this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick was eight shots behind Tyrrell Hatton at Wentworth last year in joint-seventh

"Obviously the good thing is it's in my hands, so I know if I go out and play well this week, there's nothing to worry about," said the 27-year-old from Sheffield.

"Just purely concentrate on my own game and not worried about anything else or anyone else and how they are doing. It's just if I go out and play well, there's not going to be a problem."

Fitzpatrick also takes encouragement from knowing that the course at Wentworth suits his game, adding: "The thing that stands out around here is that you have to drive it well and you have to putt well. Those are two things that I've done very well this year, so hopefully take it on into this week as well."