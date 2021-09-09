BMW PGA Championship: Justin Rose starts strongly at Wentworth in last-minute Ryder Cup bid

Justin Rose discusses his opening-round 67 at the BMW PGA Championship and how he hopes a strong week can force his way into the Ryder Cup side Justin Rose discusses his opening-round 67 at the BMW PGA Championship and how he hopes a strong week can force his way into the Ryder Cup side

Justin Rose is hoping his strong start to the BMW PGA Championship can help him try and force his way into Europe’s Ryder Cup side.

The former world No 1 has featured in five of the last six European teams but is currently outside the automatic qualification places for Padraig Harrington's side, which would leave Rose requiring a captain's pick to secure a trip to Whistling Straits.

The only way Rose can qualify automatically is by winning at Wentworth, a venue where he has finished runner-up twice, with the Englishman opening his bid for victory with an encouraging opening-round 67.

Justin Rose played alongside Adam Scott, who carded a seven-under 65

"All eyes are on me now, which is great," Rose told Sky Sports. "That is a good start where I can focus on the positive scenario, which is me winning the tournament to get into the team by right.

"That [winning] is obviously Plan A, then Plan B is all of the other stuff. I didn't actually appreciate how many scenarios were still in play this week with so many players, so there's a lot to shake out obviously over the next few days.

"Today was an important round. I thought the golf course was playing where it would be an easy day to shoot one or two over and be fighting and struggling for it, so it was nice to get off on the front foot."

Bernd Wiesberger, starting the week with the best opportunity to break inside the automatic qualification places, recovered from three bogeys over his opening six holes to card an opening-round 71.

The Austrian, who can move above Rory McIlroy in the European Points List with a tied-50th finish this week, posted birdies at the 11th and 17th before holing a 35-foot eagle on the final green to end the day under par.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who is set to qualify via the Worlds Points List but can also move above McIlroy in the European standings with a top-24 finish, joined Ian Poulter in posting a level-par 72.

Francesco Molinari, who won all five of his matches during Europe's 2018 victory, is not in consideration for a pick this time around after a loss of form and being hampered by, although the Italian showed signs his game was heading back in the right direction with a three-under 69.

Francesco Molinari has only registered one worldwide top 30 since February

"I think more than anything I'll take confidence from how I hit the ball," Molinari said. "Last week in Italy I started pretty well and played poorly over the weekend, hit the ball poorly over the weekend.

"It was nice to see some improvements today from then, and now it's just a matter of putting four good rounds together."

