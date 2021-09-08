Ryder Cup: Who is playing at the BMW PGA Championship and looking to qualify for Team Europe?

Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports. Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports.

The Ryder Cup qualification campaign reaches its climax at the BMW PGA Championship, where a host of players can still book a last-minute spot in Padraig Harrington's European side.

Only the top four players in the European Tour points list and the next five on the World Points List after this week's Rolex Series event automatically qualify for Team Europe, with Harrington then naming his three captain's picks on Sunday night in a special announcement show live on Sky Sports.

Just five of the nine players currently in the automatic spots are mathematically guaranteed a place on the team, with world No 1 Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland already confirmed to be heading to Whistling Straits later this month.

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir is joined by performance analyst Duncan Carey to discuss who Padraig Harrington will send out to play for Team Europe on the opening morning of the Ryder Cup. Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir is joined by performance analyst Duncan Carey to discuss who Padraig Harrington will send out to play for Team Europe on the opening morning of the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy is also assured of a sixth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance but it remains unclear the route he will qualify from, with plenty in action at Wentworth still able to overtake him on the European Points List and put his place via the World Points List instead.

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are close to making their second Ryder Cups but aren't mathematically safe on the team just yet, with Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry currently occupying the final two automatic qualification spots and at most risk of dropping out.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley thinks Shane Lowry could lose his automatic place in this year's team to Bernd Wiesberger - but would expect the Irishman to be chosen as a wildcard in any case. Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley thinks Shane Lowry could lose his automatic place in this year's team to Bernd Wiesberger - but would expect the Irishman to be chosen as a wildcard in any case.

McIlroy getting bumped off the European List into the World Points List would see Lowry drop out of his automatic place via the World Points List unless he ends the week inside the top eight, while the Irishman could require an even better finish if Westwood earns world ranking points at Wentworth.

Bernd Wiesberger comes into the week with the strongest chance of breaking into Harrington's team, with the Austrian needing a minimum of a top-50 finish to secure the Race to Dubai points required to overtake McIlroy on the European Points List.

"Rory is a real leader who has taken a lot of responsibility this year."@McIlroyRory will be a important player on and off the course this year. pic.twitter.com/jOKxDwtBOS — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 8, 2021

Fitzpatrick could also move above McIlroy in that ranking with a top-24 finish, while Victor Perez needs to end the week inside top-three to have a chance of breaking into the automatic places.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Robert MacIntyre, Guido Migliozzi and Thomas Detry all need a runner-up finish or better to pass McIlroy in those standings, with Richard Bland, Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, Calum Hill and Ian Poulter requiring a victory to have a chance of an automatic qualification place.

A tied-15th finish at last week's Italian Open means Henrik Stenson can snatch a last-minute qualification spot with a win, with Alex Noren and Matt Wallace the others who can still break into the automatic places via the World Points List.

Who will qualify for Europe's Ryder Cup team? Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf!