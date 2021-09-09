BMW PGA: Adam Scott one back from leaders Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Adam Scott carded a seven-under 65 at Wentworth

Adam Scott marked his first BMW PGA Championship appearance in 15 years by moving within a shot of the early lead at Wentworth.

Latest leaderboard BMW PGA Championship

The former world No 1 mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on his way to an opening-round 65 on the West Course, taking him into third spot behind early pacesetters Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Aphibarnrat made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch on his way to a bogey-free 64 to set the clubhouse target, only for Bezuidenhout to hole a 40-foot birdie at the par-five last to also get to eight under.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat discusses going on a back-nine birdie run to set the clubhouse target with an opening-round 64 at Wentworth Kiradech Aphibarnrat discusses going on a back-nine birdie run to set the clubhouse target with an opening-round 64 at Wentworth

"Incredible, to be honest," Aphibarnrat said about his round. "My putter working was very well today, there was a lot of good ball-striking, and tee-to-green was lovely."

Playing alongside Rose, Scott fired his tee shot at the par-three second to tap-in range and followed a two-putt birdie at the par-five fourth by holing from 15 feet at the seventh and 25 feet at the ninth to reach the turn in 31.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Scott picked up a shot at the 12th and recovered from a wayward drive at the 15th to hole out from 52 yards for an unlikely birdie, before bouncing from bogeying the next to finish with back-to-back birdies and get to seven under.

"I definitely thought the first ball was out-of-bounds but it must have clouded around in the trees and dropped down," Scott revealed to Sky Sports about his tee shot at the 15th. "The second ball actually night not have been any better off the tee!

Former world No 1 Adam Scott reflects on making an encouraging start to the BMW PGA Championship with an opening-round 65 at Wentworth Former world No 1 Adam Scott reflects on making an encouraging start to the BMW PGA Championship with an opening-round 65 at Wentworth

"Found the first one and punched it up there. That was a good shot, hit it 50 yards and flicked it straight at the hole. Some days it's your day out there, and it kind of felt like that a bit for me today. It was nice to make the most of it and shoot a good number."

Rose, needing a win this week to automatically qualify for Europe's Ryder Cup side, birdied three of his opening six holes and followed a close-range birdie at the 12th by taking advantage of the par-five last and get off to a bogey-free start.

Justin Rose discusses his opening-round 67 at the BMW PGA Championship and how he hopes a strong week can force his way into the Ryder Cup side Justin Rose discusses his opening-round 67 at the BMW PGA Championship and how he hopes a strong week can force his way into the Ryder Cup side

The Englishman is joined three off the lead by compatriot Laurie Canter and Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, while Miguel Angel Jimenez rolled back the years to card an opening-round 68 in his 30th BMW PGA Championship appearance.

Shane Lowry joined playing partner Lee Westwood in carding a two-under 70, while Tommy Fleetwood - completing that threeball - bounced back from two bogeys over his first seven holes to card a one-under 71 and stay within seven of the lad.

Viktor Hovland - the highest-ranked player in the field - birdied his final two holes to join Matt Fitzpatrick, Ian Poulter and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington in posting a level-par 72, while defending champion Tyrrell Hatton is 10 behind after an opening-round 74.

Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from midday.