When is the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports? Key TV timings, schedule and the ways to watch this week

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports

Europe will look to make it back-to-back Ryder Cup victories this month, with extended coverage from Whistling Straits live on Sky Sports.

Round-the-clock coverage throughout tournament week will be available live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, with live shows every day from Wisconsin from Monday, September 20 through to the final day of the biennial contest on September 26.

There will be more live coverage from the 43rd Ryder Cup than ever before, with nearly 70 hours of live Ryder Cup output over the tournament week, plus a host of bonus Ryder Cup programming and plenty of other content to enjoy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty take a closer look at the challenge facing the players at Whistling Straits and look at the numbers to suggest how the venue could suit the European team Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty take a closer look at the challenge facing the players at Whistling Straits and look at the numbers to suggest how the venue could suit the European team

Here is everything you need to know to follow the action…

MAIN COVERAGE

All three tournament days will be live on Sky Sports Ryder Cup, with coverage beginning from 12.45pm over the first two days and offering live build-up ahead of the morning foursomes teeing off at 1.05pm.

The afternoon fourballs are then scheduled to begin at 6.10pm UK time on both Friday and Saturday, with coverage running through until at least 12.30am over the first two days.

Sunday's build-up then begins at 4.45pm on the final day ahead of the opening singles match getting under way at 5.05pm, with the final-day coverage also including the Closing Ceremony after the final putt has been holed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, the Sky Sports Golf team have been trying to find the best way of promoting the live coverage. The answer? Get Butch Harmon involved! With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, the Sky Sports Golf team have been trying to find the best way of promoting the live coverage. The answer? Get Butch Harmon involved!

BONUS COVERAGE

A featured match from all five sessions will be available to enjoy via the red button on Sky Sports Ryder Cup, with the match selected for the Friday and Saturday foursomes available - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston will be among the guests on 'Ryder Cup Brunch', a three-hour show from 11am over Ryder Cup weekend that will look back at the best of the previous day's action and take on Ryder Cup-themed challenges in the Shot Centre.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe produced an inspirational video to remind its players about the select company they're in by competing at a Ryder Cup Team Europe produced an inspirational video to remind its players about the select company they're in by competing at a Ryder Cup

Extended highlights from each day's play will be available to enjoy the following morning, for those unable to stay up into the early hours to watch the Ryder Cup action, while the final day's play will be repeated in full on Monday, September 27.

The 'Live from the Ryder Cup' show will offer daily news, interviews and updates from the USA, with a one-hour show from 9pm on September 20 ahead of nine-hour shows from 2pm on September 21 and 22.

The Celebrity Match and the Opening Ceremony will feature in Thursday's live preview show, running from 2pm through to 1am, where captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker will also announce their line-ups for the opening day.

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington with the Ryder Cup

LIVE TV TIMES

Friday

1100-1245 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

1245-0030 - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

Saturday

0800-1100 - Ryder Cup Brunch - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

1100-1245 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

1245-0030 - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

Sunday

1100-1400 - Ryder Cup Brunch - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

1400-1645 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

1645-0100 - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup

AND THERE'S MORE…

Extended highlights from past Ryder Cups will be available throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, which also has a number of exclusive Ryder Cup documentaries.

Sky Q customers are able to catch up with clips and highlights from each day and explore our entertaining features, with live text commentary and analysis on SkySports.com and mobile apps.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup.