Ryder Cup 2020: Steve Stricker leaves Patrick Reed out of his six wildcard picks for Team USA

USA captain Steve Stricker has named Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele among his wildcard picks for the Ryder Cup, while Patrick Reed missed out on a place.

Spieth will make his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, having returned to form on the PGA Tour last season, while Schauffele will be one of six debutants in Stricker's side at Whistling Straits after winning Olympic gold during an impressive campaign.

Daniel Berger, Harris English and Scottie Scheffler are the other Ryder Cup rookies handed picks for the biennial contest, live on Sky Sports from September 24-26, with Tony Finau - who made his debut in 2018 and won the Northern Trust last month - also selected for Team USA.

The six players will join automatic qualifiers Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay in the American line-up in Wisconsin, where the hosts will be aiming to regain the trophy after their 17.5-10.5 loss at Le Golf National in 2018.

Reed, who has previously been dubbed 'Captain America' and featured in every American team since 2014, was left out having only returned from bilateral pneumonia at last week's Tour Championship.

Webb Simpson, 13th in the qualification standings and a three-time Ryder Cup player, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kinser and Kevin Na were among the other players to miss out on a place.

The European qualification campaign ends on Sunday, following the conclusion of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, with Padraig Harrington then announcing his three captain's picks - live on Sky Sports Golf - on Sunday evening.

