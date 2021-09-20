LPGA Tour: Jin Young Ko wins Cambia Portland Classic by four shots

Jin Young Ko poses with the trophy

Jin Young Ko secured her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts as she won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic by four shots.

Ko finished at 11-under par, comfortably ahead of Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh, who both shot 69 on Sunday.

Cambia Portland Classic: Final leaderboard

The event was shortened to 54 holes after Saturday's third round at Oregon Golf Club was washed out due to heavy rain.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Ko, 26, shot a bogey-free round on Sunday to win her ninth career LPGA event, having not played for six weeks after competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I had a lot of practice with my coach and had a lot of workouts," Ko said of her break in South Korea. "I had a great week this week and I'm so happy for the name on the trophy. It's a great win."

Ko starting the final day with a one-stroke advantage over Gemma Dryburgh and carded three birdies while winning for the second time this season. She also won the Volunteers of American Classic in early July.

Oh and Lee kept Ko in their sights, but Ko drained a 23-foot putt from the back of the green at 18 to seal the win.

"I tried to make a bogey-free round today, and I made it," she said. "I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it."

Lee shot an eagle-three on the 18th hole to move into the tie for second while Oh registered four birdies and one bogey in her round.

Jin Young Ko can't stop winning with her parents watching 😂 pic.twitter.com/LHFV3LYkhG — LPGA (@LPGA) September 20, 2021

"I played with kind of a slow start and hung in there and just I holed a really good par putt on six and then I kind of got the round going a little bit and then stiffed one on 7," said Oh.

"I hit it pretty good today after that. A few more putts drop then I would have been closer, but still pretty happy with how I played this whole week."

Perrine Delacour of France shot 69 to finish fourth with a five-under 211. She had four birdies and one bogey.

"We got lucky for sure with the weather," Delacour said. "I played really solid all week long. I like the track of this course, it's really good. It's a challenging course."