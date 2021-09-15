When is the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports?
Round-the-clock coverage throughout tournament week will be available live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, with live shows every day from Wisconsin from Monday, September 20 through to the final day of the biennial contest on September 26
Last Updated: 13/09/21 11:25am
Europe will look to make it back-to-back Ryder Cup victories this month, with extended coverage from Whistling Straits live on Sky Sports.
There will be more live coverage from the 43rd Ryder Cup than ever before, with nearly 70 hours of live Ryder Cup output over the tournament week, plus a host of bonus Ryder Cup programming and plenty of other content to enjoy.
Here is everything you need to know to follow the action…
MAIN COVERAGE
All three tournament days will be live on Sky Sports Ryder Cup, with coverage beginning from 12.45pm over the first two days and offering live build-up ahead of the morning foursomes teeing off at 1.05pm.
The afternoon fourballs are then scheduled to begin at 6.10pm UK time on both Friday and Saturday, with coverage running through until at least 12.30am over the first two days.
Sunday's build-up then begins at 4.45pm on the final day ahead of the opening singles match getting under way at 5.05pm, with the final-day coverage also including the Closing Ceremony after the final putt has been holed.
BONUS COVERAGE
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston will be among the guests on 'Ryder Cup Brunch', a three-hour show from 11am over Ryder Cup weekend that will look back at the best of the previous day's action and take on Ryder Cup-themed challenges in the Shot Centre.
Extended highlights from each day's play will be available to enjoy the following morning, for those unable to stay up into the early hours to watch the Ryder Cup action, while the final day's play will be repeated in full on Monday, September 27.
The 'Live from the Ryder Cup' show will offer daily news, interviews and updates from the USA, with a one-hour show from 10pm on September 20 ahead of nine-hour shows from 2pm on September 21 and 22.
The Celebrity Match and the Opening Ceremony will feature in Thursday's live preview show, running from 2pm through to 1am, where captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker will also announce their line-ups for the opening day.
LIVE TV TIMES
Monday
2200-2300 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
Tuesday
1400-2300 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
Wednesday
1400-2300 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
Thursday
1400-0100 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
Friday
1100-1245 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
1245-0030 - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
Saturday
0800-1100 - Ryder Cup Brunch - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
1100-1245 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
1245-0030 - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
Sunday
1100-1400 - Ryder Cup Brunch - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
1400-1645 - Live from the Ryder Cup - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
1645-0100 - Ryder Cup LIVE! - Sky Sports Ryder Cup
AND THERE'S MORE…
Extended highlights from past Ryder Cups will be available throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, which also has a number of exclusive Ryder Cup documentaries.
Sky Q customers are able to catch up with clips and highlights from each day and explore our entertaining features, with live text commentary and analysis on SkySports.com and mobile apps.
