Ryder Cup 2020: Padraig Harrington excited by 'well balanced' Team Europe ahead of trophy defence

Padraig Harrington believes Team Europe are "well prepared" to deal with whatever "complications" are thrown at them over the course of the Ryder Cup this week.

Europe will be looking to retain the Ryder Cup after winning last time out in France in 2018.

They were beaten on their last visit to the USA in 2016, but European captain Harrington thinks his 12-man team is looking good ahead of the Whistling Straits showdown with the host United States team.

"I have a nice, strong, balanced team," he told Sky Sports ahead of departing for Wisconsin.

"It's very balanced. Good for foursomes and fourballs. We are well prepared at this stage, certainly in my head. It's the Ryder Cup so I'm sure there will be a few things that happen that throw up a few complications, but we are well prepared and whatever comes at us we should be able to deal with."

There are three rookies in the European team for the Ryder Cup, among them Shane Lowry, who says he can't wait to get going after being chosen as one of Harrington's captain's picks.

"It's pure excitement for me. I was delighted to get the pick. Last week was a long week, I was looking forward to this moment.

"I am excited to get going, see what the course is like, get in the team room and have the craic with the lads. I'm looking forward to the week."

Tommy Fleetwood was one of the stars of the 2018 Ryder Cup as he and partner Francesco Molinari won all four matches they played together at Le Golf National.

The 30-year-old says it is great to be back with the team and has praised the "bond" in Team Europe.

Tommy Fleetwood says the European team room is an 'amazing place to be' as he praises the bond between everyone on the team.

"It's amazing how good it is in the Europe team room, the build-up, the players, the vice-captains, the captain, the backroom staff, all of it. The bond we create and Europe's team room and locker room is an amazing place to be and we create an unbelievable atmosphere for this week."

While Fleetwood and Lowry will be getting their first taste of Ryder Cup action on American soil, Lee Westwood will be playing the competition for a record-equalling 11th time.

Shane Lowry says he is looking forward to getting his Ryder Cup debut started for Team Europe at Whistling Straits.

Westwood first played the Ryder Cup in 1997 and has an impressive record of seven wins and only three losses.

He says the event has "transformed" over the last 20 years but the nerves on the first tee are still the same.

"The competition has grown into a monster really. In 1997 when I played my first one it was big but walking onto the first tee now is like walking into a stadium. It has transformed over the year. It's great fun to walk onto that first tee. It's still as nerve wracking as it was, that never gets any easier!"