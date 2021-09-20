Bryson DeChambeau wants to end feud with Ryder Cup team-mate Brooks Koepka, says coach Mike Schy

Bryson DeChambeau will be part of USA's Ryder Cup team

Bryson DeChambeau wants to end his long-running feud with USA team-mate Brooks Koepka, according to his coach Mike Schy.

The pair will be on the same team at this week's Ryder Cup having been involved in public rows for the last two years.

Koepka once called out DeChambeau for slow play, while DeChambeau made fun of Koepka's physique.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

There was also the infamous leaked interview when Koepka rolled his eyes as DeChambeau walked behind the camera and appeared to say something in his direction.

"Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson wants it over," Schy told the Times. "Move on. The bottom line is two big egos."

Schy said DeChambeau can give the impression that he is a "little selfish" because of his mannerisms, but the 28-year-old is trying his best to contribute to the US team.

World No 7 DeChambeau will be making his second appearance at the Ryder Cup.

"He loves team play," said Schy. "I go back to the Walker Cup in 2015. I was there with him and it was all about the team. At times, when he's struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute.

"He loves representing his country and was very disappointed not to go to the Olympics."

DeChambeau missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after he tested positive for Covid-19.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington says his team are well prepared for any complications this week European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington says his team are well prepared for any complications this week

He also said that he "wrecked" his hands by training for a long drive contest while also preparing for the Ryder Cup. The Professional Long Drive World Championships takes place in Nevada from September 27 to October 1.

Asked how he would balance preparing for the Ryder Cup with his training for the long drive event, DeChambeau said: "I do it every week. Is it daunting? Hell yeah. At first, when I was trying to do it last year, it was very scary.

"But now that I've been through it and experienced the worst pains from it, and the most relaxed state of it where I'm not doing any speed training, I know how to kind of balance it - for the most part. Why not go hard at life and do both?"