Ryder Cup 2020: Who will Padraig Harrington pick to play for Europe in the Friday foursomes?

Who will Padraig Harrington pair together for the opening session of the Ryder Cup? Andrew Coltart and Nick Dougherty predict who will feature in Friday's foursomes Who will Padraig Harrington pair together for the opening session of the Ryder Cup? Andrew Coltart and Nick Dougherty predict who will feature in Friday's foursomes

Padraig Harrington will know that a fast start could be crucial in their bid to retain the Ryder Cup this week, but which players will he send out for the opening session?

The Irishman is looking to become just the third captain this century to lead Europe to victory on American soil, with his side arriving as reigning champions after their 17.5-10.5 success at Le Golf National in 2018.

Europe once again head into the biennial contest as underdogs due to the American team's superior average world ranking, despite Steve Stricker's side containing six rookies and just three players to have previously won a Ryder Cup.

Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty take a closer look at the challenge facing the players at Whistling Straits and look at the numbers to suggest how the venue could suit the European team Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty take a closer look at the challenge facing the players at Whistling Straits and look at the numbers to suggest how the venue could suit the European team

Harrington has plenty of experience at his disposal, with plenty of possible pairings to select for the morning foursomes on Friday. Who will he choose? Former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart joined Nick Dougherty to predict the potential line-up…

Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland

Team Europe produced an inspirational video to remind its players about the select company they're in by competing at a Ryder Cup Team Europe produced an inspirational video to remind its players about the select company they're in by competing at a Ryder Cup

Coltart: "I'd play Rahm all five sessions. He's the number one player in the world and the number one player in our team, so I'd put him out No 1 in the foursomes. I'd put him with our second-strongest player, in terms of world ranking, in Viktor Hovland. He's an exciting talent that has never played a Ryder Cup but has played all his golf over on American soil."

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Coltart: "Sergio won in the wraparound season and come back into form since the PGA Championship, finishing in the top-20 six times. Tommy's coming back into form and his self-belief is starting to return. He's starting to play well, starting to find a few more fairways off the tee and that will be key on a ball-striker's golf course when the wind is a massive factor."

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter

Rory McIlroy explains why he doesn't plan to get too animated during this year's Ryder Cup and discusses what it would mean to win on American soil Rory McIlroy explains why he doesn't plan to get too animated during this year's Ryder Cup and discusses what it would mean to win on American soil

Coltart: "Remember Medinah? How could you forget! Rory has gone on record saying he doesn't really feel comfortable being the leader in a pair and taking someone under his wing. He prefers somebody else to do that and allow him to free-wheel and go play."

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Coltart: "Everybody has got to have a game on the opening day, for me, and fourballs is massive in the afternoon. I'd put together two steady performers and two of the best drivers in the world. They're two Englishman, who know each other incredibly well, and are very comfortable in these situations."

Who do you think should feature for Europe in the opening session? Get in touch by contacting @SkySportsGolf or comment below to get involved in the debate, but follow our house rules.

If you want to report any comment, just click the down arrow next to the abusive comment and click 'Report'.