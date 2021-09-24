Ryder Cup 2020: Europe greeted by boos from home crowd as Sergio Garcia gets contest under way

Team Europe were greeted by a chorus of boos from the boisterous home crowd as the 43rd Ryder Cup finally got under way on Friday.

The biennial match between the United States and Europe was originally due to take place last year but was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, where Padraig Harrington's side entered as defending champions after their victory at Le Golf National in 2018.

Players from Steve Stricker's American team were welcomed by huge cheers from the packed grandstands around Whistling Strait's first tee, with supporters filling the venue long before the opening 7.05am tee time.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were sent out in the opening match for Team Europe

Travel restrictions have limited the number of European fans in attendance in Wisconsin, with the partisan American support making world No 1 Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia feel very unwelcome as they stepped out onto the opening tee.

Garcia had the honour of hitting the opening shot of the morning foursomes session, with the Spaniard's drive nestling into the bunker around 40 yards short of the short par-four.

The crowds then let out a huge roar for Justin Thomas, playing alongside Jordan Spieth for the home side in match one, with the former world No 1 hitting a near-perfect drive down the right side of the fairway.

Rahm splashed out of the sand to the back edge of the green to set up a two-putt par for the visitors on the opening hole, which was enough for a share of the spoils when Thomas was unable to convert his birdie opportunity for the hosts.

