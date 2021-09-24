Golf Scorecard

Ryder Cup

Whistling Straits

24 Sep - 26 Sep

USA

0 0

Europe

Day 1 Foursomes
Player 1 score Player 1 Hole Player 2 Player 2 score
Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth 15 Jon Rahm Sergio Garcia 3UP
2UP Dustin Johnson Collin Morikawa 13 Paul Casey Viktor Hovland -
2UP Brooks Koepka Daniel Berger 13 Lee Westwood Matthew Fitzpatrick -
3UP Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele 11 Rory McIlroy Ian Poulter -

