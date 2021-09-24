24 Sep - 26 SepIn Play
|Player 1 score
|Player 1
|Hole
|Player 2
|Player 2 score
|Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth
|15
|Jon Rahm Sergio Garcia
|3UP
|2UP
|Dustin Johnson Collin Morikawa
|13
|Paul Casey Viktor Hovland
|-
|2UP
|Brooks Koepka Daniel Berger
|13
|Lee Westwood Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-
|3UP
|Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele
|11
|Rory McIlroy Ian Poulter
|-
