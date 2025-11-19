LPGA Tour 2026 schedule: Tournaments, dates, venues, women's golf majors, Solheim Cup and more

The LPGA Tour has announced their record-breaking 2026 schedule, featuring 33 events – across 13 countries – and a total prize fund of over $132m (£101m).

The schedule includes new events, new venues and the largest prize purse ever played for, including the Aramco Championship at Shadow Creek - co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour in partnership with Golf Saudi.

An annual European swing will return in July and August, including the final two majors of the year and the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, with the LPGA Tour also returning to Europe for the Solheim Cup in September.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built, and even more excited about where we're headed," said Craig Kessler, LPGA Tour commissioner. "This schedule reflects the work we've put into elevating our courses, improving our routing, and continuing to grow purses.

"Coming off our 75th anniversary season, we wanted a calendar that gives our athletes great stages, better flow, and even more opportunity - and I think 2026 delivers that. We've made real progress, and we're clear-eyed about where we can keep getting better in 2027 and beyond."

2026 LPGA Tour Schedule

Major championships in bold; Correct as of November 19

January 29-February 1 - Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Florida

February 19-22 - Honda LPGA Thailand - Siam Country Club, Old Course, Pattaya, Thailand

February 26-March 1 - HSBC Women's World Championship - Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course, Singapore

March 5-8 - Blue Bay LPGA - Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan Island, China

March 19-22 - Fortinet Founders Cup - Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, Menlo Park, California

March 26-29 - Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass - Whirlwind Golf Club, Cattail Course, Phoenix, Arizona

April 2-5 - Aramco Championship - Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada

April 16-19 - JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, California

April 23-26 - The Chevron Championship - TBD, Houston, Texas

April 30-May 3 - Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba - El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

May 7-10 - Mizuho Americas Open - Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, New Jersey

May 14-17 - Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Maketewah Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio

May 29-31 - ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefern - Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, Bay Course, Galloway, New Jersey

June 4-7 - US Women's Open presented by Ally - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

June 11-14 - Dow Championship - Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

June 18-21 - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan

June 25-28 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota

July 9-12 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 23-26 - ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

July 30-August 2 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom

August 13-16 - The Standard Portland Classic - Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon

August 20-23 - CPKC Women's Open - Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

August 27-30 - FM Championship - TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

September 11-13 - Solheim Cup - Bernardus Golf, Den Bosch, Netherlands

September 25-27 - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas

October 1-4 - LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

October 15-18 - Buick LPGA Shanghai - TBD, China

October 22-25 - BMW Ladies Championship - Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam-gun, South Korea

October 29-November 1 - Maybank Championship - Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

November 5-8 - TOTO Japan Classic - Taiheiyo Club, Minori Course, Ibaraki, Japan

November 12-15 - The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida

November 19-22 - CME Group Tour Championship - Tiburόn Golf Club, Naples, Florida

December 11-13 - Grant Thornton Invitational - Tiburόn Golf Club, Naples, Florida

