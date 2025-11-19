LPGA Tour 2026 schedule: Tournaments, dates, venues, women's golf majors, Solheim Cup and more
The Solheim Cup is being played in the Netherlands from September 11-13; LPGA Tour's 2026 schedule travels across 13 different countries and 13 states across the United States; LPGA Tour will play for a record total prize purse for the 2026 season
Wednesday 19 November 2025 16:15, UK
The LPGA Tour has announced their record-breaking 2026 schedule, featuring 33 events – across 13 countries – and a total prize fund of over $132m (£101m).
The schedule includes new events, new venues and the largest prize purse ever played for, including the Aramco Championship at Shadow Creek - co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour in partnership with Golf Saudi.
An annual European swing will return in July and August, including the final two majors of the year and the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, with the LPGA Tour also returning to Europe for the Solheim Cup in September.
"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built, and even more excited about where we're headed," said Craig Kessler, LPGA Tour commissioner. "This schedule reflects the work we've put into elevating our courses, improving our routing, and continuing to grow purses.
"Coming off our 75th anniversary season, we wanted a calendar that gives our athletes great stages, better flow, and even more opportunity - and I think 2026 delivers that. We've made real progress, and we're clear-eyed about where we can keep getting better in 2027 and beyond."
2026 LPGA Tour Schedule
Major championships in bold; Correct as of November 19
January 29-February 1 - Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Florida
February 19-22 - Honda LPGA Thailand - Siam Country Club, Old Course, Pattaya, Thailand
February 26-March 1 - HSBC Women's World Championship - Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course, Singapore
March 5-8 - Blue Bay LPGA - Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan Island, China
March 19-22 - Fortinet Founders Cup - Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, Menlo Park, California
March 26-29 - Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass - Whirlwind Golf Club, Cattail Course, Phoenix, Arizona
April 2-5 - Aramco Championship - Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada
April 16-19 - JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles, California
April 23-26 - The Chevron Championship - TBD, Houston, Texas
April 30-May 3 - Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba - El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
May 7-10 - Mizuho Americas Open - Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, New Jersey
May 14-17 - Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Maketewah Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio
May 29-31 - ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefern - Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, Bay Course, Galloway, New Jersey
June 4-7 - US Women's Open presented by Ally - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
June 11-14 - Dow Championship - Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan
June 18-21 - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan
June 25-28 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota
July 9-12 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
July 23-26 - ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
July 30-August 2 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom
August 13-16 - The Standard Portland Classic - Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon
August 20-23 - CPKC Women's Open - Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
August 27-30 - FM Championship - TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
September 11-13 - Solheim Cup - Bernardus Golf, Den Bosch, Netherlands
September 25-27 - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas
October 1-4 - LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
October 15-18 - Buick LPGA Shanghai - TBD, China
October 22-25 - BMW Ladies Championship - Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam-gun, South Korea
October 29-November 1 - Maybank Championship - Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
November 5-8 - TOTO Japan Classic - Taiheiyo Club, Minori Course, Ibaraki, Japan
November 12-15 - The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
November 19-22 - CME Group Tour Championship - Tiburόn Golf Club, Naples, Florida
December 11-13 - Grant Thornton Invitational - Tiburόn Golf Club, Naples, Florida
