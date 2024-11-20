LPGA Tour in 2025: Schedule, tournaments, dates, venues, women's golf majors, events and more

The 2025 schedule will see the LPGA Tour play in 14 states across the United States and 11 other countries, including two multi-event Asian swings and a run of three tournaments in Europe; Watch the LPGA Tour live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 20 November 2024 16:17, UK
Take a look at the tournament dates and venues for the 2025 LPGA Tour season, with a minimum of 35 tournaments taking place across at least 12 countries.
LPGA Tour players will compete for a record $131million (£103million), the largest prize fund in the Tour's 75-year history and up nearly 90 per cent on the total purse on offer just four years ago.
The global schedule will begin two weeks later than in 2024 and take the LPGA Tour to 14 states in the United States and 11 other countries, including a European swing in July and August and two multi-event Asian swings.
The inaugural Black Desert Championship will take place in May and the LPGA Tour returns to Mexico for the first time since 2017 for the Riviera Maya Open, with at least nine tournaments offering elevated purses than last season.
Major championships in bold; Correct as of November 20
January 30-February 2 - Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida
February 6-9 - Founders Cup - Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida
February 20-23 - Honda LPGA Thailand - Siam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Thailand
February 27-March 2 - HSBC Women's World Championship - Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course) in Singapore
March 6-9 - Blue Bay LPGA - Jian Lake Blue Bay in Hainan, People's Rep. of China
March 20-23 - FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California
March 27-30 - Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass - Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona
April 2-6 - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada
April 17-20 - JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California
April 24-27 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas
May 1-4 - Black Desert Championship - Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah
May 8-11 - Mizuho Americas Open - Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey
May 22-25 - Riviera Maya Open - TBD in Cancun, Mexico
May 29-June 1 - U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin
June 6-8 - ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer - Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey
June 12-15 - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan
June 19-22 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas
June 26-29 - Dow Championship - Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan
July 10-13 - Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France
July 24-27 - ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland
July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom
August 14-17 - The Standard Portland Classic - TBD in Portland, Oregon
August 21-24 - CPKC Women's Open - Mississaugua Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
August 28-31 - FM Championship - TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts
September 11-14 - Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio
September 19-21 - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas
October 1-4 - LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
October 9-12 - Buick LPGA Shanghai - Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, People's Rep. of China
October 16-19 - BMW Ladies Championship - TBD in Republic of Korea
October 23-26 - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown - New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea
October 30-November 2 - Maybank Championship - Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
November 6-9 - TOTO Japan Classic - Seta Golf Course in Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan
November 13-16 - The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida
November 20-23 - CME Group Tour Championship - Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida
December 12-14 - Grant Thornton Invitational - Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida
