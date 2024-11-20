LPGA Tour in 2025: Schedule, tournaments, dates, venues, women's golf majors, events and more

Take a look at the tournament dates and venues for the 2025 LPGA Tour season, with a minimum of 35 tournaments taking place across at least 12 countries.

LPGA Tour players will compete for a record $131million (£103million), the largest prize fund in the Tour's 75-year history and up nearly 90 per cent on the total purse on offer just four years ago.

The global schedule will begin two weeks later than in 2024 and take the LPGA Tour to 14 states in the United States and 11 other countries, including a European swing in July and August and two multi-event Asian swings.

The inaugural Black Desert Championship will take place in May and the LPGA Tour returns to Mexico for the first time since 2017 for the Riviera Maya Open, with at least nine tournaments offering elevated purses than last season.

Full 2025 LPGA Tour schedule

Major championships in bold; Correct as of November 20

January 30-February 2 - Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida

February 6-9 - Founders Cup - Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida

February 20-23 - Honda LPGA Thailand - Siam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Thailand

February 27-March 2 - HSBC Women's World Championship - Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course) in Singapore

March 6-9 - Blue Bay LPGA - Jian Lake Blue Bay in Hainan, People's Rep. of China

March 20-23 - FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California

March 27-30 - Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass - Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona

April 2-6 - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada

April 17-20 - JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California

April 24-27 - The Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas

May 1-4 - Black Desert Championship - Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah

May 8-11 - Mizuho Americas Open - Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey

May 22-25 - Riviera Maya Open - TBD in Cancun, Mexico

May 29-June 1 - U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin

June 6-8 - ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer - Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey

June 12-15 - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan

June 19-22 - KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas

June 26-29 - Dow Championship - Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan

July 10-13 - Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France

July 24-27 - ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland

July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open - Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom

August 14-17 - The Standard Portland Classic - TBD in Portland, Oregon

August 21-24 - CPKC Women's Open - Mississaugua Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

August 28-31 - FM Championship - TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts

September 11-14 - Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio

September 19-21 - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas

October 1-4 - LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

October 9-12 - Buick LPGA Shanghai - Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, People's Rep. of China

October 16-19 - BMW Ladies Championship - TBD in Republic of Korea

October 23-26 - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown - New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea

October 30-November 2 - Maybank Championship - Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

November 6-9 - TOTO Japan Classic - Seta Golf Course in Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan

November 13-16 - The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida

November 20-23 - CME Group Tour Championship - Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida

December 12-14 - Grant Thornton Invitational - Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida

