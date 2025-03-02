LPGA Tour: Lydia Ko fights off Jeeno Thitikul as Charley Hull fades at HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore

Lydia Ko finally conquered the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship at the 11th time of asking with a dominant four-stroke win over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul in Sunday's final round.

England's Charley Hull saw her title hopes fade with a disappointing 74 in the final round having started the day just one shot behind Ko.

Ko, the 2024 Olympic gold medallist and Women's British Open champion, overcame a middling start before finding her rhythm with a birdie on the par-five sixth.

Ko added back-to-back birdies on the next two holes seizing control of the leaderboard from then on.

Despite dropping two bogeys after the turn, the world No 3 closed with a solid 69, to finish 13-under par for the tournament at Sentosa Golf Club.

"I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, dang, it's not real yet," said Ko, who secured her 23rd LPGA title and her first victory since the Kroger Queen City Championship last September. "But I just wanted to focus on my game."

"I started off really steady, and you know, didn't really put myself in trouble that much. I think that was going to be the key for today."

Ko's previous best finish here was a lone second place in 2015.

Image: Charley Hull endured a disappointing Sunday to finish six shots behind Lydia Ko in the end

"It's exciting to finally add Asia's major to my major collection," the New Zealander said.

World No 2 Jeeno Thitikul fought hard to chase Ko down, but her charge fell just short.

Jeeno fired a 70, finishing at nine under, tied for second with Japan's Ayaka Furue, who carded a closing 68. The Thai star made an early push with two birdies in the first four holes to trail Ko by a stroke at nine-under par but couldn't maintain the pressure.

Hull, just one shot behind Ko entering the final round, saw her title hopes fade after a frustrating 74, settling for a share of fourth at seven under alongside Im Jin Hee, who fired the day's best round of 67, and Gaby Lopez (70).

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Singapore tournament is the second of three events on the LPGA's first Asian swing of the year. The final event will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.

Watch the LPGA Tour live on Sky Sports, as the season continues with the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA, on Sky Sports Golf from 6am on Thursday. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.