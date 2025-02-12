Charley Hull sets ambitious fitness goals for 2025 and reveals 'zero interest' in golf training

Charley Hull insists her biggest goal for 2025 is away from the golf course ahead of her bid to make a winning start to her Ladies European Tour season at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Hull returns to LET action for the first time since her victory at November's Aramco Team Series win in Riyadh, where she claimed a three-shot win and first worldwide title in over two years.

The world No 11 is among the pre-tournament favourites at Riyadh Golf Course, having posted top-20 finishes in each of her last eight worldwide starts, although is committed to improving her overall fitness and well-being ahead of her results.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh, where Charley Hull claimed her first worldwide win since 2022

"My main goal actually isn't on the golf course," Hull told the media ahead of the event, live on Sky Sports from Thursday. "I want to try and get my 5k run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year. It's around 26 minutes at the moment.

"I don't train in golf. I have zero interest in training in golf. I don't want to just be a golfer. I want to be an athlete. I train because it's good for my mental health and it's good for me. I just enjoy it as a hobby."

Hull is set to team up with Germany's Chiara Noja, who she faced in a thrilling play-off battle at the 2022 Aramco Team Series presented by PIF - Jeddah, with the unique format seeing a 36-hole team competition played alongside a 54-hole individual stroke play event.

Speaking about Noja, Hull added: "Yeah, she's super. She's a really good player. I've got Maria Fassi on my team as well. I think it's just going to be super fun and it's nice to have people to chat to out there. I just want to have fun on the golf course and feel like part of a team."

Image: Charley Hull is making her first appearance of the year on the Ladies European Tour, having finished tied-19th on the LPGA Tour at the Founders Cup last week

The format sees 28 teams of four professionals compete over the first two days, with the top two scores on each hole counting towards the team score, while the three-day contest has a record $5m prize purse - equal to the men's event.

"It's really good and moves the game forward," Hull said about the increased prize purse. "It's pretty cool to have the same prize money as men. So I think it's really, really good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of Charley Hull's best shots from her seven Solheim Cup appearances

World No 3 Ruoning Yin makes her Saudi Arabia golf debut and is the highest-ranked player in the field, while Danielle Kang is among her team having captained a side to victory in the 2024 Aramco Team Series.

"I like the team aspect of golf," Kang said. "The men have the whole team thing going on with LIV Golf, and they have something to move for that's a team more than just you. I don't know, I think it just brings out the best in me whenever I get to play for someone else."

