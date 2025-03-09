Rio Takeda shoots blistering round at Blue Bay to win second LPGA title
Japanese golfer Rio Takeda picked up her second win on the LPGA Tour, cruising to a six-shot victory at the Blue Bay LPGA tournament in China; next up is the 2025 Ford Women's NSW Open, live on Sky Sports Golf on March 22
Sunday 9 March 2025 11:35, UK
Rio Takeda shot a blistering final round to win the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament by six shots ahead of Minjee Lee, the second LPGA title for the young Japanese golfer.
The 21-year-old Takeda finished on 17-under overall at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on Hainan Island after opening with rounds of 69-69-69 before carding eight-under 64.
Takeda won her first LPGA title four months ago, taking the Toto Japan Classic in a six-hole sudden-death playoff.
Lee closed with a 67 with Japanese Ayaka Furue a further shot back after a 68 to finish on 10-under.
Jeeno Thitikul, the No 2-ranked player, closed with a disappointing 74 and was 13 strokes off the pace. She finished on four-under.
Three other Japanese claimed top-10 finishes, with Mao Saigo tying for fifth at six-under and Miyu Yamashita and Nasa Hataoka sharing eighth a shot further back.
