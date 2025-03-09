Rio Takeda shoots blistering round at Blue Bay to win second LPGA title

Rio Takeda shot a blistering final round to win the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament by six shots ahead of Minjee Lee, the second LPGA title for the young Japanese golfer.

The 21-year-old Takeda finished on 17-under overall at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on Hainan Island after opening with rounds of 69-69-69 before carding eight-under 64.

Takeda won her first LPGA title four months ago, taking the Toto Japan Classic in a six-hole sudden-death playoff.

Lee closed with a 67 with Japanese Ayaka Furue a further shot back after a 68 to finish on 10-under.

Jeeno Thitikul, the No 2-ranked player, closed with a disappointing 74 and was 13 strokes off the pace. She finished on four-under.

Three other Japanese claimed top-10 finishes, with Mao Saigo tying for fifth at six-under and Miyu Yamashita and Nasa Hataoka sharing eighth a shot further back.

