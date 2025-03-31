Ford Championship: Hyo Joo Kim beats Lilia Vu in play-off as Charley Hull's challenge fades

South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim won the Ford Championship in a play-off as Charley Hull's challenge faded in the final round.

Kim beat American Lilia Vu with a birdie on the first extra hole after the pair had finished together on 22-under-par.

Nine birdies in a closing 64 had seen Kim close a four-stroke gap on the American, who had gone into the final round with a two-stroke lead.

"It has been a while since the last win and I worked hard in the wintertime. It was a surprise that it came so quickly, the win," Kim said through a translator.

Hull, who opened with a first-round 63, had started the day in second but suffered a frustrating afternoon on the greens.

Two bogeys in her opening four holes - both followed by a birdie - were followed by a run of pars before a birdie on the 17th.

She signed for a 71, the only one of the leading dozen who failed to break 70, as she finished tied for 11th, five strokes behind.

"At one point I was like, 'OK, I got to start making birdies'. When I think one shot at a time and just try to birdie that hole, it kind of works out," Vu said.

"So I'm not too afraid of the leaderboard. I feel like I don't want it to control you so I'm not afraid of it."

Allisen Corpuz fired a 65 and finished one stroke outside the playoff, alone in third at 21-under. Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul (66) was fourth at 20-under and Lindy Duncan (66) took fifth at 19-under.

