LPGA Thailand: Angel Yin makes history by claiming second tour win with all-time low winning score
Angel Yin claimed a second LPGA Tour victory with a spectacular performance across the four days at Siam Country Club as the American beat Annika Sorenstam's long-standing record for the best 72-hole score
Sunday 23 February 2025 09:38, UK
Angel Yin etched her name into women's tour history with a record-breaking victory at the LPGA Thailand tournament on Sunday.
The world No 17 delivered a flawless final-round 65 to finish at 28 under par, edging Japanese rookie Akie Iwai by a single stroke, to secure her second tour title with an all-time low winning score of 260 across the four rounds at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.
Her winning total bettered the previous LPGA record of 261 set by Annika Sorenstam in Arizona in 2001. Yin also rewrote the tournament's 72-hole record of 262, surpassing the previous mark held by Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Xiyu Lin from 2022.
"I wasn't that comfortable because Akie shot 10 under the first day and this course is very gettable. So I just had to keep my head down," said Yin.
Despite starting the final round with a five-stroke advantage, Yin faced relentless pressure from sponsor invite Iwai, who charged up the leaderboard and momentarily shared the lead at 24 under after a birdie on the 12th hole.
But Yin, whose last win came at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai, responded with three consecutive birdies to regain control and never looked back.
The 26-year-old is the fourth American to capture the LPGA Thailand title, joining Lilia Vu (2023), Jessica Korda (2018), and Lexi Thompson (2016). She is also a two-time major runner-up - at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2019 US Women's Open.
Despite finishing second, Iwai made history of her own, firing a tournament-low round of 61. She carded 10 birdies and a closing eagle against a lone bogey to settle at 261.
World No 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand was in third place with a final-round 66, finishing on 267. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and fellow Thai Moriya Jutanugarn shared fourth place on 269.
The event is the first stop of the LPGA's Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.
The event is the first stop of the LPGA's Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.