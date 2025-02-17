Tiger Woods backs Donald Trump's involvement to help golf 'heal quickly' and unify the men's game

Tiger Woods believes the rift in men's professional golf is going to "heal quickly" following the involvement of President Donald Trump.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met with Trump earlier this month as efforts continue to strike a deal between the US-based circuit, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV Golf.

Talks have been ongoing since the signing of a shock framework agreement in June 2023, where the tours set an initial deadline of December 31 to reach a definitive deal to unify the men's game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A deal to resolve the divide in professional golf is moving closer, according to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who thanked United States President Donald Trump for 'getting involved for the good of the game'

Speaking on CBS during the final round of the Genesis Invitational, Woods said: "I think we're in a very positive place right now.

"We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting and we have another subsequent meeting coming up.

Image: Woods spoke to Sweden's Ludvig Åberg after his one-shot victory at the Genesis Invitational

"I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction. It's been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years. The fans want all the top players playing together and we're going to make that happen."

Asked by Jim Nantz if that could be this year, or "very soon this year", Woods replied: "Yes and yes."

Rory McIlroy said in November that he believed Trump becoming US president for the second time could help "clear the way" for a peace deal in golf's civil war.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy believes the introduction of LIV Golf has benefited the players financially but believes everyone should now start looking forward to unify the men's game

The four-time major winner had previously said that a 50-50 split between players on both sides and the US Department of Justice represented the biggest obstacles to a deal, with the DOJ having already forced a non-solicitation clause to be removed from the framework agreement.

However, Trump will be able to influence the priorities of the DOJ and has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf, with several of their 54-hole events being staged at Trump-owned courses.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The R&A has announced the qualification pathways for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, where a new category will enable players competing in LIV Golf a chance to earn a place in The Open

The next LIV Golf event played at a course owned by Trump is set to be from April 4-6, the week before The Masters, with Trump National Doral in Miami being used as a venue once again.

Woods pays tribute to mother: 'She was my rock'

Woods had initially been due to tee it up at the Genesis Invitational, an event he hosts through his TGR foundation, only to withdraw due to the death of his mother on February 4.

The 15-time major champion admitted he was "just not ready" to compete following Kultida Woods' passing, with Woods grateful of the support he has received in the days following her loss.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Woods paid an emotional tribute to his mother and thanked the players for their support at the Genesis Invitational

"It has been a tough process to go through, but I've had amazing family support," Woods added. "All the players have reached out that were playing here this week.

"The amount of texts and the emails and nice messages of support I got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"She was my rock, you know? She meant everything to me. Losing her has been a very hard and difficult process to go through."

Woods is expected to feature in the TGL for Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday (Wednesday 12am, UK time), as they face New York Golf Club, although he has yet to confirm when he will next feature on the PGA Tour.

Watch Tiger Woods in action throughout 2025 live on Sky Sports Golf, home of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and TGL. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.