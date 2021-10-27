PGA Tour: Matt Fitzpatrick enjoys status as pre-tournament favourite at Bermuda Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick explains how he used his Ryder Cup disappointment to help him win the Andalucia Masters, plus assesses his chances of claiming a maiden PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick explains how he used his Ryder Cup disappointment to help him win the Andalucia Masters, plus assesses his chances of claiming a maiden PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship.

Matt Fitzpatrick is refusing to put additional pressure on himself to claim a maiden PGA Tour title this week, despite heading into the Bermuda Championship as pre-tournament favourite.

The Englishman is one of just three players from the world's top 50 in action at Port Royal Golf Course, giving him the opportunity to take advantage of the tournament offering full FedExCup points and make a fast start to his PGA tour season.

Fitzpatrick arrives for his Bermuda debut off the back of securing a seventh European Tour title at the Andalucia Masters earlier this month, with the world No 26 looking to follow that up with another strong performance.

"I don't think I've ever been a favourite for a tournament before," Fitzpatrick said. "It's always nice, but for me that was also a big draw as well given that it's gone to the standard 500 points for a win.

"It gives me obviously a great chance to sort get my season up and running and get off to a great start to try and make Tour Championship next year. That's a goal of mine is to try to do that. So to come here and compete was obviously one of the other reasons, as well as suiting my game and the travel.

Fitzpatrick's appearance is his first on the PGA Tour since featuring in Europe's record-breaking Ryder Cup loss

"Wherever it [first PGA Tour win] is, it will be one that I always remember. But again, the more pressure I put on myself that I've got to win, I've got to win. I know full well from past experiences it's just not going to help."

Fitzpatrick finished runner-up at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational and has 15 top-10 finishes in his PGA Tour career, including five last season, although the 27-year-old is still searching for an elusive PGA Tour title.

"I would say on the whole, the chances I've had to win, I've not really lost, I've just been beaten," Fitzpatrick added. "A couple of years ago, [Francesco] Molinari ends up shooting 64 or whatever silly score it was at Bay Hill to beat me by one. Riviera, same deal; I played well over the weekend but Max [Homa] came through, shot a great Sunday round this year.

Fitzpatrick will play alongside Nick Watney and former world No 1 Luke Donald over the first two rounds

"It's not hitting it close enough when I need to and not making - yeah, just hitting some average shots at the wrong time really. I think for me it's just about trying to have consistency throughout the whole four aspects of my game.

"This year it's been driving and putting, but my approach play has been off, so hopefully get that to a better level and keep going with that and it will lead to a first win over here."

