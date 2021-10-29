Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship: Highlights from Walton Heath on Sky Sports Golf

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the 2021 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, held at the iconic Walton Heath, over the coming weeks on Sky Sports Golf Watch highlights from the 2021 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, held at the iconic Walton Heath, over the coming weeks on Sky Sports Golf

The best of young British golfing talent battled it out at the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, with extended highlights available over the coming weeks on Sky Sports.

The iconic Walton Heath Golf Club provided the venue for one of the key events in the junior golfing calendar, having been cancelled in 2020 and moved from its regular home in Quinta do Lago due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Seven-time European Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick and Solheim Cup star Mel Reid are among the tournament's former winners, along with tournament sponsor Rose, with this year's crop looking to add their names to an illustrious roll of honour.

Harley Smith enjoyed favourite status going into the boy's event, boosted by victories in the Carris and McGregor trophies earlier in the year, with 14-year-old Walton Heath member Kris Kim among the other contenders.

Smith, 16, followed an opening-round 70 with a five-under 67 during the second round to move top of the leaderboard, before producing a record-breaking display on the final day to ease to victory.

Harley Smith (left) dominated the 54-hole event at Walton Heath

Three birdies over the first six holes were followed by an eagle-three at the eighth, seeing him reach the turn in 30, before four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his back nine helped him close a bogey-free 63 and ease to a 13-shot victory.

Junior Golf Live on

The girl's event was far closer, with six shots separating the top-five players and Rachel Gourley recovering from a final-hole nightmare to cling onto a one-shot victory over Lottie Woad.

Rachel Gourley ended the week on five under in the girl's event

Gourley took a five-shot lead to the par-four last but had to take two penalty drops from bushes, with the 17-year-old then producing up and down from 100 yards to scramble a quadruple-bogey eight and take home the trophy.

Sky Sports were on-site throughout the week filming the event, with a special 30-minute highlights programme produced to see the best of the golf from the young stars in action.

The highlights will first be aired at 4.30pm on Saturday October 30 and shown again at 3.30pm the following day, with the programme repeated at various points during the first week in November.