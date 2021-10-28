Ladies European Tour: Maria Fassi, Jessica Karlsson share lead at Dubai Moonlight Classic

Maria Fassi holds a share of the lead in Dubai

Maria Fassi and Jessica Karlsson take a share of the lead into the final round of the Ladies European Tour’s Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA.

Fassi followed a course-record 63 on the opening day with a one-under 71 on Thursday at Emirates Golf Club, taking her to 10 under alongside Karlsson in the 54-hole floodlit event.

South Africa's Lee-Ann Pace is a shot back in third ahead of Pajaree Anannarukarn and Olivia Cowan, while England's Bronte Law and Wales' Lydia Hall are both within three of the lead.

"It was a bit of a struggle out there today," Fassi said. I couldn't get anything going and had to save pars every three or four holes, so it was hard to build on the momentum that I had yesterday."

Fassi mixed three birdies with two bogeys during her second round, while Karlsson opened with back-to-back birdies on her way to a second-round 68 and a share of top spot.

Karlsson is chasing a maiden Ladies European Tour title

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom equalled the round of the day with a six-under 66 to join Law, Hall, Nurria Iturrioz and the Jutanugarn sisters on seven under, with England's Alice Hewson a further shot back.

Dame Laura Davies, starting on the 10th, had been seven under until a bogey on the sixth and a double bogey on the seventh dropped the 58-year-old back to four under.

