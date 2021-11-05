Ladies European Tour: Alice Hewson holds halfway lead at Aramco Ladies Saudi International
Alice Hewson, chasing a second Ladies European Tour title, holds a narrow halfway lead after mixing nine birdies with a lone bogey in a second-round 64 - watch live on Saturday from 10am on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 05/11/21 3:59pm
Alice Hewson produced a sparkling second round to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Saudi Ladies International.
The 24-year-old birdied seven of her final 10 holes to close an eight-under 64 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, taking her to nine under and a shot clear of Finland's Sanna Nuutinen.
Former world No 1 Lydia Ko is two off the pace alongside Swedish duo Linnea Strom and Caroline Hedwall, while overnight co-leader Carlota Ciganda is in the group four back that contains Race to Costa del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul and England's Hannah Burke.
Hewson cancelled out an opening-hole birdie with a dropped shot at the fourth but then picked up a shot at the par-four sixth and posted back-to-back gains around the turn.
Three straight birdies from the 12th lifted Hewson within a shot of Nuutinen, who had set the clubhouse target after four birdies in a five-hole stretch helped her to a 65, only for Hewson to then finish with back-to-back gains and move one ahead.
Hedwall is within three of the lead despite a double-bogey at the par-five 13th and Strom fell to seven under after two bogeys on her back nine, while Ko mixed five birdies with three birdies to complete the trio in tied-third.
Anna Nordqvist sits on four under and Minjee Lee is in the group seven strokes back, while Dame Laura Davies is part of a trio of English players on two under as Bronte Law slipped nine back after a 73.
Georgia Hall birdied two her last three holes to salvage a 69 and head into the weekend on level par, while defending champion Emily Kristine Pedersen also lies in the group tied-33rd after a one-under 71.
