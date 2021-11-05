Ladies European Tour: Alice Hewson holds halfway lead at Aramco Ladies Saudi International

Alice Hewson holds the halfway lead in Saudi Arabia

Alice Hewson produced a sparkling second round to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The 24-year-old birdied seven of her final 10 holes to close an eight-under 64 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, taking her to nine under and a shot clear of Finland's Sanna Nuutinen.

Former world No 1 Lydia Ko is two off the pace alongside Swedish duo Linnea Strom and Caroline Hedwall, while overnight co-leader Carlota Ciganda is in the group four back that contains Race to Costa del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul and England's Hannah Burke.

Lydia Ko heads into the weekend on seven under

Hewson cancelled out an opening-hole birdie with a dropped shot at the fourth but then picked up a shot at the par-four sixth and posted back-to-back gains around the turn.

Three straight birdies from the 12th lifted Hewson within a shot of Nuutinen, who had set the clubhouse target after four birdies in a five-hole stretch helped her to a 65, only for Hewson to then finish with back-to-back gains and move one ahead.

Hedwall is within three of the lead despite a double-bogey at the par-five 13th and Strom fell to seven under after two bogeys on her back nine, while Ko mixed five birdies with three birdies to complete the trio in tied-third.

Anna Nordqvist sits on four under and Minjee Lee is in the group seven strokes back, while Dame Laura Davies is part of a trio of English players on two under as Bronte Law slipped nine back after a 73.

Georgia Hall birdied two her last three holes to salvage a 69 and head into the weekend on level par, while defending champion Emily Kristine Pedersen also lies in the group tied-33rd after a one-under 71.

